Lamar Jackson Names His Pick For Next Ravens HC

The Baltimore Ravens have interviewed several candidates following the departure of head coach John Harbaugh. The 63-year-old was let go after a disappointing 8-9 season that saw the team narrowly miss the playoffs.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has cleared his stance on one of the candidates for the Ravens’ head coach position. The two-time NFL MVP provided an endorsement of Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak during an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast.

“I ain’t gonna lie, Klint different," Jackson said. "I been watching his stuff. He really be in his bag. Defenses gotta defend the whole field. He make it easy on the QB & let playmakers just go be great. That’s tough.”

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on Klint Kubiak via the “I Am Athlete” podcast👀👀



“I ain’t gonna lie, Klint different. I been watching his stuff. He really be in his bag. Defenses gotta defend the whole field. He make it easy on the QB & let playmakers just go be great. That’s tough.” pic.twitter.com/PliEDmneJl — Lamar & Order: RPO (@moneymarlo44) January 10, 2026

Klint Kubiak, the 38-year-old son of legendary coach Gary Kubiak, has established himself as one of the NFL's most creative offensive minds. His resume includes experience working alongside Kyle Shanahan with the San Francisco 49ers, serving as Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator, and most recently orchestrating Seattle's top-10 offensive performance during the 2025 season.

The Ravens interviewed Klint Kubiak on January 9, 2026. This was the fifth formal head coaching interview the organization conducted following the firing of John Harbaugh on January 6, 2026. The interview took place after Kevin Stefanski's interview on the same day. Multiple teams have requested interviews, including the New York Giants, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Arizona Cardinals, and the Atlanta Falcons.

Kubiak's approach relies on play-action concepts, wide zone running schemes, and bootleg quarterback keepers. His system generates explosive plays through controlled spacing and playmaker utilization, reducing quarterback pressure while maximizing skill position advantage.

Other Candidates the Ravens Have Interviewed for the Head Coach Role

The Baltimore Ravens have aggressively pursued multiple head coaching candidates during their search to replace John Harbaugh.

Kevin Stefanski

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski completed his interview with the Ravens on January 9. The 43-year-old coach compiled an overall record of 45-56 with the Browns. Stefanski returned the Browns to playoff relevance after a 17-year postseason drought, winning Coach of the Year honors twice.

Vance Joseph and Davis Webb

The Ravens interviewed Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Davis Webb on January 8.

Brian Flores and Anthony Weaves

Brian Flores, Minnesota's defensive coordinator, has emerged as another serious candidate. His aggressive scheming and veteran talent development could help stabilize a Ravens secondary that surrendered numerous big plays throughout 2025. Anthony Weaver, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator, also generated interview interest from Baltimore.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!