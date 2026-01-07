US President Donald Trump Reacts to Ravens John Harbaugh's Firing

US President Donald Trump wasted little time weighing in on one of the NFL's biggest coaching decisions this offseason, immediately endorsing John Harbaugh following the Baltimore Ravens' shocking decision to fire the legendary head coach on January 6, 2026.

The Ravens decided to part ways with Harbaugh following an 8-9 season that saw the team miss the playoffs for the first time since 2021. The US President heaped praise on the former Baltimore head coach and urged the NFL franchises to get him on board as soon as possible.

"HIRE JOHN HARBAUGH, FAST. HE, AND HIS BROTHER, ARE TOTAL WINNERS!!! President DJT," Trump wrote.

President Trump weighs in on John Harbaugh. pic.twitter.com/lG5GFna9tv — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 7, 2026

The abrupt end of the most successful coaching tenure in franchise history came on the heels of a heartbreaking 26-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season finale.

The 63-year-old coach compiled a 180-113 regular-season record across 18 seasons, leading Baltimore to 12 playoff appearances, four AFC Championship Games, and a Super Bowl XLVII championship victory over the San Francisco 49ers following the 2012 season.

Harbaugh’s final game came down to rookie kicker Tyler Loop missing a potential game-winning 44-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

According to reports, at least seven NFL teams have already contacted Harbaugh since his firing, with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns emerging as early frontrunners for his services.

John Harbaugh’s Final Season in Baltimore

The 2025 season was one of the most disappointing campaigns in Ravens franchise history. Despite entering September with championship aspirations and roster upgrades, Baltimore struggled throughout the season.

Harbaugh’s team was off to an ugly 1-5 start, and Lamar Jackson’s hamstring injury added to the worries. While the Ravens rallied with a five-game winning streak following the bye week, subsequent losses and Jackson's continued injury struggles pushed Baltimore toward the inevitable exit. They finished with a 3-6 home record, the worst in franchise history.

Even as the Ravens clawed back into playoff contention, strategic questions emerged regarding Harbaugh's decision-making, including his failure to use running back Derrick Henry in the critical final minutes of a Week 17 victory against the New England Patriots despite holding a commanding lead.

Potential Candidates to Replace Harbaugh in Baltimore

With Harbaugh's departure, the Ravens are in the hunt for their fourth head coach in the franchise's 30-year history.

Jessie Minter (NFL Defensive Coordinator): The former Ravens linebacker turned highly respected defensive mind is an internal option with institutional knowledge and established relationships. Minter's success coordinating Baltimore's defense through injuries and roster changes has earned him consideration from multiple franchises, but the Ravens might aggressively pursue keeping him within the organization.

Kevin Stefanski (Former Browns Head Coach): The former Browns head coach brings playoff experience and a track record of developing quarterback talent. His ability to implement effective offensive schemes appeals to a Ravens organization desperate to maximize Lamar Jackson's remaining prime years.

Kliff Kingsbury (Former Cardinals Head Coach): The innovative offensive mind who has successfully developed quarterbacks throughout his career could be an excellent choice for the Ravens.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!