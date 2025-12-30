WWE Star Uses Ravens' Lamar Jackson to Prove NFL Pedigree

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received a shoutout from one of the stars in the WWE industry. Bron Breakker unleashed a cutting promo on a WWE Raw broadcast and referred to his brief but meaningful time with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to prove credibility and assert his superiority over world champion CM Punk.

“Every single thing that I've had to do in my entire life has been under a microscope,” Brekker said. “I've had to live up to a higher standard than you could ever imagine. I've had to do things at the highest possible level. And what you don't respect me because I didn't pay my dues... Well, get what? While you were doing that, I was sharing the field with Lamar Jackson, pal. We ain't the same.”

Bronson Rechsteiner, known professionally as Bron Breakker, signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent fullback in April 2020 following his college career at Kennesaw State University. The Georgia native, born October 24, 1997, had played multiple positions during his college tenure, including running back and fullback.

Bron Brekker’s Time in Baltimore

Upon arrival at Ravens training camp, he immediately impressed the coaching staff with his athleticism and speed, ranking among the top four fastest players on the entire roster. Recognizing his potential, the Ravens moved him from fullback to running back within his first few days on campus, placing him in the same position group as elite backs JK Dobbins, Justice Hill, and Gus Edwards.

During his training camp tenure, Breakker shared the field with Jackson during competitive scrimmages and practice sessions. In one memorable instance, Breakker witnessed Jackson's elite athleticism firsthand during a one-on-one scrimmage between the first-team offensive and defensive units.

"Lamar is crazy. He’s a freak. I remember one time in practice, we were scrimmaging, ones versus ones, and they ran a pass play. Lamar had the ball, scrambling around in the backfield, and he made four or five guys miss. We’re not talking about lower-level guys. These were top-five draft picks on our squad. He’s insane."

Despite the impressive training camp performance and positive coaching feedback, the 2020 NFL season was complicated by COVID-19 roster restrictions that limited available roster spots. With only 80 players allowed across the entire program during that compressed year, Breakker became a casualty of limited space despite his physical abilities. The Ravens released him in August 2020, ending his professional football career after just a few months.

Brekker pivoted to WWE and will face CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship on January 5, 2026.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!