Ravens RB Named Thanksgiving Loser Despite Record-Breaking Game

The Baltimore Ravens’ five-game winning streak came to a disappointing end on Thanksgiving, falling 32–14 to the Cincinnati Bengals at home. It was a self-sabotaging performance from Baltimore, which committed a season-high five turnovers against one of the league’s weakest defenses

Lamar Jackson was responsible for three of those turnovers and delivered arguably the worst outing of his career. Derrick Henry, on the other hand, was excellent once again and continued to etch his name into NFL history, surpassing Jim Brown for 11th place on the all-time rushing list. He also tied LaDainian Tomlinson's record as the only players in NFL history with 10+ rushing touchdowns in eight consecutive seasons.

Henry averaged an impressive 6.0 yards per carry, and his lone reception went for 44 yards. Despite his efficiency, he received just 10 carries and one target, a surprising usage rate that prompted Bleacher Report to label him a loser of the game.

"Not because of his performance, but because he received just 10 carries and one target despite averaging 6.0 yards per attempt — and 9.5 yards per touch — while a less-than-100-percent Jackson was often left to fend for himself against an inspired defensive front.

"That's an indictment of the offensive approach, which speaks to the idea that the coaching staff as a whole has become a potential problem in Baltimore. Might it soon be time for wholesale changes and a new philosophy in general for a team that may require a mental reset? Because this just isn't working."

Even veteran lineman Ronnie Stanley stressed after the game that Baltimore must recommit to the run game and make sure the ground attack remains the team’s identity. With Henry in rhythm, giving him more opportunities might have changed the outcome of the game. Instead, the Ravens drifted away from their strengths, and the questions are mounting over the coaching staff’s decision-making.

Pressure Building On Ravens OC

The Ravens entered the season hoping to become an explosive, high-scoring unit in Todd Monken’s third year as offensive coordinator. That vision, however, has not materialized as Baltimore has failed to score more than 28 points in any of the five games since Lamar Jackson returned to the lineup, and no one seems to have a clear answer why.

"I don't know. I can't call it," Jackson said postgame. "I don't want to make anything up. That's the biggest key right now, just being consistent from the first quarter to the fourth quarter and not putting our defense on the field."

Monken has repeatedly stated that his job is to help the team score points. While last week’s trick play was a showcase of his creativity, he has yet to solve the offense’s red-zone struggles or establish any consistent rhythm over the last few weeks. PressBox’s Bo Smolka believes the pressure is squarely on Monken to turn things around.

"The Ravens are down to five more weeks, fighting for their playoff lives, and the pressure is on Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken to figure out why this offense looks like it does and what can be done to fix it," Smolka wrote.

"Is it as simple as Jackson's health? He says that's not an issue. So why is he misfiring so badly in games? Is it just the offensive line getting beaten at the point of attack? Is it the inability of receivers to get open, leading Jackson to hold the ball and take sacks? Is it predictability in play-calling? Every week, Monken reiterates that success or failure comes down to scheme, coaching, and execution, and this ultimately falls on him."

Baltimore’s five-game winning streak was largely carried by its defense, while Jackson and the offense have remained inconsistent at best. Monken must find solutions quickly, or the Ravens could be staring at the very real possibility of missing out on the playoffs.

