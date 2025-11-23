Ravens RB Derrick Henry Makes History Multiple Times in Jets Win
Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry didn’t just show up against the New York Jets, he rewrote the record books.
In a game where New York needed its offense to finally find some rhythm, it was Henry who stole the spotlight, stacking history on top of history in a performance that felt like vintage “King Henry.” And at this stage of his career, that’s saying something.
Henry punched in his 115th career touchdown, a milestone that pushes him firmly into rare air. He now sits just five touchdowns away from tying Adrian Peterson for the fourth most rushing touchdowns in NFL history, a mark that once felt unreachable for any active running back not named Derrick Henry.
It’s the type of stat that forces you to stop and realize you’re watching one of the greatest ever to do it, still creating separation, still lowering that shoulder, still rewriting narratives about longevity at the position.
But the historic moments didn’t stop there. Henry’s performance also secured his 30th career game with multiple rushing touchdowns, giving him the third most in NFL history. The only two names above him are LaDainian Tomlinson with 38 and Emmitt Smith with 36, both first ballot Hall of Famers, both legends whose legacies Henry is now standing alongside.
Any time you’re mentioned in the same breath as LT and Emmitt, the conversation is about greatness, not just production.
And then came the cherry on top. With today’s yardage, Henry moved up to 13th on the NFL’s all-time rushing list, passing both Marcus Allen and Edgerrin James. Again, Hall of Famers. Again, elite company. Henry continues climbing a ladder that only the absolute best backs in league history have ever reached.
What makes all of this even more impressive is how natural it looked. Henry wasn’t chasing history, he was just doing what he’s always done, running through defenders, breaking tackles, and dictating the game’s physical tone. He gave the Jets stability when they needed it, explosiveness when they lacked it, and a closer when it was time to finish the game. Every yard felt intentional. Every touchdown felt like a reminder that he’s still built differently.
As the season continues, Henry’s path is lined with more milestones, more historic climbs, and likely more defenses left shaking their heads. For today, though, it’s simple. Derrick Henry didn’t just help the win over the Jets, he reminded everyone that he’s still carving his name into NFL history, one record at a time.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!