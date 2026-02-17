Super Bowl LB Could Solve Ravens Roster Weakness

It's no secret that the Baltimore Ravens have a massive problem on their defense, which is why Jesse Minter was hired as the head coach and Anthony Weaver as the defensive coordinator to fix those issues.

The Ravens were ranked 24th in total defense and 18th in points allowed during the 2025 season, with the biggest problem being a lack of a pass rush throughout the year. ESPN NFL writer Matt Bowen has a solution to Baltimore's issue, as Bowen likes his 27th-ranked free agent, New England Patriots edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, as a best fit for the Ravens.

"The Ravens had only 30 sacks in 2025, the third fewest in the league, and defenders Kyle Van Noy and Dre'Mont Jones are free agents. Chaisson, who had a career-high 7.5 sacks with the Patriots last season, would fill a void off the edge as an explosive rusher, and he can drop as a coverage defender in coach Jesse Minter's scheme."

Ravens should look at K'Lavon Chaisson as an option in free agency

Chaisson had a solid season for the AFC champion Patriots last season as he racked up 54 pressures, 34 hurries, and 11 quarterback hits along with his 7.5 sacks. He performed well in the Super Bowl, recording one tackle, one quarterback hit, and one tackle for loss as the Patriots fell to the Seahawks 29-13.

New England Patriots edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

One good thing about the Ravens bringing in Chaisson is that he would not hit the cap space as hard as someone like Maxx Crosby or Trey Hendrickson would. According to Spotrac, Chaisson's projected market value in the offseason will be about $9 million per year, while Crosby and Hendrickson are going to be north of $20 million per year.

There is also a youth component to it as Chaisson is only 26 years old, while Crosby is creeping closer to 30, and Hendrickson is already in his 30s. Chaisson could at least be a cheap long-term solution for the Ravens.

The downside is that Chaisson is obviously not on the same level as Crosby or Hendrickson, who have been selected to multiple Pro Bowls. Chaisson could be signing with the fourth team of his career.

There is no doubt that there is some risk in bringing in Chaisson and making him the new starter to work with Mike Green off the edge. Baltimore would have to do more to add depth to the position, so if the Ravens signed Chaisson, they would have to look into the draft to find a young edge rusher who could develop into a starter within the first two rounds.

Ravens fans would probably prefer an elite edge rusher, but Chaisson is a good second option to go to.