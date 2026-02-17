Anthony Weaver Sends Stern Warning About Ravens Defense

There is no messing around with this Baltimore Ravens defense anymore after the arrival of new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

While this is new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter's defense to call, Weaver is responsible for getting the best out of his players and pushing them to be the best. Weaver spoke with the team site about returning to the team as he shared what the identity of this defense will be in 2026.

"I want our guys, when they finish the game, to [give] 60 minutes of hell," Weaver said. "When you play us, you're going to know you left a fight. We're going to try and hit everything, fly around, play connected, play together, and just do all we can to make sure that you play a game that was 60 minutes of hell."

Anthony Weaver ready to unleash Ravens' defense

Baltimore could certainly use a culture change on defense, as last year's unit was far from the one Ravens fans have been accustomed to seeing over the last three decades. The Ravens were ranked 24th in total defense and 18th in points allowed last season, resulting in an 8-9 record and a missed postseason.

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Weaver returns home to Baltimore after spending the last two years as the Miami Dolphins' defensive coordinator. Not only did he play for the Ravens from 2002 through 2005, but he coached on the staff from 2021 through 2023. His experience playing with great players like Ray Lewis helped shape Weaver into the coach he is today.

"I'm old school - I may sit up here, I'm a nice guy, I smile, I do all those things - but all of our problems that we need to solve can be solved through violence," Weaver said. "Defensive football, at some point you draw a line in the sand, and you say, 'I'm going to set the edge. I'm going to stick my helmet under this guy's chin and I'm going to set the edge.'"

Weaver and Minter have a lot of work to do, as the defense ranked third-to-last in sacks (30) and bottom-five in pass defense. The focus starts with finding an elite edge rusher in free agency and using the NFL Draft to identify the future successor to Marlon Humphrey, whose time in Baltimore is running out.

This Ravens staff is a good indicator of what to expect from the unit, and Weaver could make some noise with rebuilding the defense into a juggernaut.