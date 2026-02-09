Post-Super Bowl Ravens Mock Draft Features SEC Sack Artist

While there are some massive decisions the Baltimore Ravens need to make before the 2026 NFL Draft, that doesn't mean they can completely ignore them.

New Ravens head coach Jesse Minter was brought in to help a struggling defense that finished 24th in total defense a season ago get back to the days of Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and Terrell Suggs. That is going to require not only a lot of money spent in free agency, but also Baltimore nailing their 14th overall selection with a difference-maker.

The good news is that the Ravens are certainly going to have some good choices to pick from in the draft. With a focus on edge rusher and offensive guard, the question will be which position takes priority for Baltimore, and what they will do with the 14th overall pick. We went through a one-round mock draft simulator to make their selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Ravens' mock draft has them selecting Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell

After dominating through the MAC conference over the first three years of his college career at Bowling Green, defensive end Cashius Howell transferred to Texas A&M, where he has spent the last two seasons, with the 2025 campaign being his best. Howell racked up 31 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, and six pass deflections in 13 games.

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

For his accomplishments on the field, Howell was named a first-team All-SEC selection. Most importantly, he was named an All-American.

Baltimore desperately needs pass rushers after only gathering 30 sacks last season, the third worst in the NFL. Defensive tackle Travis Jones led the way with five sacks, which shows a glaring need for the team off the edge.

Dre'Mont Jones is going to be a free agent, as well as Kyle Van Noy. 2025 second-round pick Mike Green is the top guy returning off the edge, which is more indication that the Ravens have to do something at edge rusher either in free agency or the NFL Draft.

The big names outside of the draft to come in and be starters are Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who is set to be a free agent if the Bengals don't use the franchise tag on him. Another option is Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, who could be expensive to trade for, as at least two first-round picks would likely be required.

If Baltimore doesn't want to mortgage their future away and still get a starting-quality edge rusher, this draft class has it. Howell is an example of a guy with pure speed off the edge and an aggressive approach to getting to the quarterback.

The Ravens need a game-changer to come in off the edge and change this defense. Howell certainly looks like a guy who can solve that problem.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!