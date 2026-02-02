Seven Senior Bowl Offensive Standouts Who Fit Ravens

Senior all-star games are the last live audition in full pads that NFL prospects get to impress coaches, scouts and executives across the league, and the Panini Senior Bowl is the premier event on the entire circuit.

The Baltimore Ravens prefer players with more college experience and have selected prospects from the all-star talent pool more than most teams during the franchise's illustrious history. Last year, they drafted or signed three players from the National team roster and two from the American team.

The 77th edition of the game was won by the American squad, 17-9, over the National at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama. There were over a half a dozen offensive and special teams prospects whose standout performances showed that they'd make great additions for the Ravens, who are projected to have 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

The former member of the Fighting Irish was one of several projected top 100 picks who decided to not only show up but also compete and live up to the hype during the week of practice. Fields exhibited all the tantalizing traits that made him a big-play threat throughout his career despite not being a blazing speedster. His best play of the week of practice came on a play where he tracked and hauled in a deep ball down the middle of the field on Day 2 for a gain of 20-plus yards.

In the game, he recorded two catches for 20 receiving yards, with his first being the first completion and first down of the game. His second was an eight-yard reception that nearly picked up a first down, and while it won't show up in the box score sheet, he caught a two-point conversion attempt following the American team's second touchdown of the game on a player where he uncovered in the back of the end zone. Even if the Ravens re-sign five-time Pro Bowl veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, they could use another presence on the outside capable of consistently coming down with contested catches.

WR Malachi Fields with his 2nd reception of the game. Looking like a day 2 prospect and still climbing #NFLDraft2026 https://t.co/LBJJ410xKv pic.twitter.com/ekpDvcoxvn — awthentik (@awthentik) January 31, 2026

TE Justin Joly, NC State

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National tight end Justin Joly (17) of North Carolina State grabs a touchdown during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Ravens are expected to lose Isaiah Likely in free agency after extending Mark Andrews during the 2025 season, so they'll need another athletic tight end capable of stretching the seam of the defense downfield, racking up yards after the catch, and being a dangerous threat in the red zone. While Holy only caught one pass for 18 yards and a first down on the first pass attempt for the National team offense in the game, he was named tight of the week for the work he put in and talent he displayed in practice.

While he didn't post nearly the same level of prolific receiving stats in his two stops in college that Likely racked up at Coastal Carolina, they share a lot of the same traits as prospects coming into the league when it comes to being a twitchy and big-bodied target.

NC State’s Justin Joly with a spectacular catch at the Senior Bowl. He had just one drop this past season and a contested catch rate of 69.6% the last three years.



One of the top TEs in the NFL draft. pic.twitter.com/aHGCffOA0C — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 30, 2026

C Jake Slaughter, Florida and IOL Jeremiah Wright, Auburn

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team offensive lineman Jake Slaughter (66) of Florida prepares to snap the ball during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

These two former SEC multi-year starters were lumped together because they spent the week lining up next to each other both in practice and the game. They were people movers in the run game and stout in pass protection as the American team marched down the field, mostly on the ground, for the opening touchdown drive of the game. They helped pave the way for another scoring drive that ended in a rushing score after the first turnover of the game.

As individuals, each had impressive reps going up against some of the top interior defensive linemen in one-on-one drills. The Ravens will almost certainly have two new starting guards next year as both spots will be up for grabs, and if three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum isn't re-signed, they might be replacing three of five starters for the second time in three years.

Every 1 on 1 rep from former Florida center Jake Slaughter at the Senior Bowl: https://t.co/rnOZn0dUpB pic.twitter.com/o9FWpFAaqY — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) February 1, 2026

WR Tyren Montgomery, John Carroll

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team wide receiver Tyren Montgomery (7) of John Carroll runs after a catch during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

While the small school Division III prospect didn't receive an accurate target or record a catch during the game, he made the absolute most of his opportunities during the week of practice. Montgomery was the talk of the town down in Mobile when it came to which receivers helped themselves the most, as he showed that he can not only compete with Division I competition destined for the NFL but consistently get the best of them as well.

The former basketball player, who didn't play organized football in high school and once walked on at LSU to play hoops, dominated by running crisp routes, gaining consistent separation and making contested catches. He'll be on the Ravens and everyone else's radar throughout the remainder of the pre-draft process.

Tyren Montgomery is an amazing example of why the Senior Bowl is so great pic.twitter.com/7cE20EdWjS — gb (@jroyalsfc) January 29, 2026

K Drew Stevens, Iowa

Jan 31, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National kicker Drew Stevens (18) of Iowa kicks a field goal during the second half of the 2026 Senior Bowl at University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The former Hawkeye was consistently accurate during the week of practice and scored the first points of the game for the National team on a 51-yard field goal in the fourth quarter on a kick that just snuck into the right upright.

While the Ravens expressed their confidence and commitment to 2025 sixth-rounder Tyler Loop as their kicker moving forward, they should still bring in some competition to push him through the summer, training camp and preseason.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!