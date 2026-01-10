Two Ravens Stars Named All-Pro

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton earned All-Pro honors for the second time in his career following an exceptional 2025 season. The 24-year-old second-year professional, who signed a record-setting four-year, $100.4 million contract extension in August 2025, the largest safety contract in NFL history, validated the organization’s faith by delivering a Pro Bowl-caliber performance.

Hamilton recorded 105 total tackles (59 solo), one sack, nine passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and four tackles for loss across 16 regular-season games. His versatility was remarkable as the safety logged defensive snaps across multiple positions, including 355 snaps in the box, 298 in the slot, 164 on the defensive line, 162 at free safety, and 24 at outside corner.

The 2022 first-round Notre Dame product tied for the team lead in forced fumbles while ranking second in total tackles, tied for second in tackles for loss, and finished third in passes defensed. Hamilton's All-Pro honor arrives following his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

His most dominant display came against Cleveland on November 16, where he recorded nine tackles (six solo), three tackles for loss, and one sack while forcing a fumble in a dominant 23-16 Ravens victory.

Hamilton’s November 23 performance against the New York Jets revealed his coverage excellence, recording 10 tackles (six solo) with four additional assists while maintaining deep coverage responsibility in a 23-10 Ravens victory.

Hamilton's December 14 performance against Cincinnati, eight tackles (three solo, five assists), showed his peak form heading into the season's final stretch. He posted nine tackles (six solo, three assists) in the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers before getting sidelined due to concussion.

Patrick Ricard Named Second-Team All-Pro

Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard earned second-team All-Pro honors for his performance this year. The 31-year-old "Pancake Pat" completed his ninth NFL season with the Ravens, earning his sixth Pro Bowl selection while recording his second Second-team All-Pro honor.

Ricard's 2025 season was complicated by a calf injury that sidelined him for the first six games. Despite limited offensive statistics, just one rushing attempt for three yards and zero receiving targets through 10 games, his blocking excellence earned widespread recognition as one of the NFL's top full-contact specialists.

Ricard's most significant impact during the 2025 season came through his partnership with running back Derrick Henry. The veteran fullback has proven crucial in maximizing Henry's effectiveness, with the elite running back accumulating 1,324 yards (averaging 6.2 yards per carry) and scoring 15 touchdowns during games when Ricard was on the field.

