Ravens Coach Jesse Minter is Impressed With Development Arc of Matthew Hibner

The only member of the Baltimore Ravens 2026 NFL Draft class whom head coach Jesse Minter directly coached during his two-year stint as the defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan from 2022-23 was seventh-round defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny. However, there was another rookie whose time with the program overlapped with his during that same span.

Fourth-round tight end Matthew Hibner was a reserve depth player for the Wolverines early in his college career, primarily relegated to special teams as he was stuck behind a talent logjam in a loaded room at his position.

"We had, I mean maybe the craziest, loaded tight end room in the history of college football with A.J. Barner and Colston Loveland ahead of him on the depth chart," Minter said. "Our offense was a tight-end heavy offense there. So, there was a lot of inline blocking, a lot of pull blocking – those types of things."

In three seasons at Michigan, Hibner appeared in 28 games and recorded more special-teams tackles (5) than receptions on offense (2 for 15 yards), none of which occurred during the Wolverines' 2023 run to a national title.

After that championship season, Minter followed head coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL to serve in the same role with the Los Angeles Chargers, and instead of being stuck behind Loveland and Marlin Klein in 2024, Hibner hopped in the transfer portal and took his talents to Southern Methodist University.

Over the past two seasons with the Mustangs, he was finally able to showcase what he can do as a featured piece of an offense, particularly as a pass catcher, where he posted back-to-back seasons of 20-plus catches, 350-plus receiving yards and four touchdowns. His final year saw him record career-highs with 31 catches and 436 receiving yards.

"The coolest thing was to go see him in a spread offense, flex out, make a bunch of plays catching the ball," Hibner said. "He always had like really good straight-line speed and really good hands and body control."

Hibner showcased his speed and athleticism at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, where he ran a 4.57 in the 40-yard dash, fourth-fastest among all tight ends. He also recorded marks of 9-foot-8 in the broad jump and 37 inches in the vertical leap and posted 28 reps of 225-pounds on the bench press.

.@SMUFB TE Matthew Hibner stands at 6'4", 251 pounds and just ran a 4.57u 👀



2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/0tPElu5rBe — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2026

Feeling that the run on tight ends during the draft that began on Day 2 would continue into Day 3, the Ravens opted to move up 21 spots from their first of four picks in the fifth round to trade back into the fourth to take Hibner.

"I really think he's really evolved [and] tested really, really well at the combine," general manager Eric DeCosta said in a post-draft press conference. "His numbers are off the charts. He's really, really explosive, a great jumper, and has really good ball skills. He had an awesome year at receiving tight end. We think he's going to emerge as a blocker as well"

Rookie can make an immediate impact in multiple facets

Nov 2, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs tight end Matthew Hibner (88) scores a touchdown during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Pittsburgh Panthers at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After losing both Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar in free agency to teams with strong ties to Baltimore in the New York Giants and Chargers, tight end became one of the Ravens' biggest holes on the roster heading into the draft. There wasn't just a need to replenish their ranks, but there were snaps and key complementary roles to be had behind and alongside three-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews.

Since Hibner has extensive experience playing special teams, he'll see the field early and often in that phase of the game without a doubt. He also has a chance to carve out a role on offense as well as the secondary pass-catching threat at the position that Likely blossomed as during his four years with the Ravens as former fourth-round pick himself.

Matthew Hibner is a mismatch problem.



Linebackers can’t run with him.

DBs struggle with his size.



That’s a dangerous combo at TE.#RavensFlock



(Full Breakdown in replies 👇🏽) pic.twitter.com/P0StXAJGU1 — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) May 10, 2026

Franchise quarterback and two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson loves and is at his best throwing over the middle of the field, where he is among, if not the best, at attacking opposing defenses down the seam at the intermediate level. That is an area of the field where he is consistently pinpoint accurate when it comes to fitting balls into tight windows over the heads of defenders and into the mitts of tight ends like Hibner who can create mismatches against linebackers and defensive backs alike.

Until recently, tight end used to be a position where it took a few years to develop into a well-rounded player. Hibner can continue the trend of youngsters being able to hit the ground running as a rookie with the Ravens if he can seize and make the most of the opportunity in front of him under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, whose background comes from tight-heavy schemes, and he is also a former tight ends coach.