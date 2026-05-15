Predicting Every Ravens Game Score Even Though It’s Way Too Early

There are few exercises in football prognostication more frivolous than a mock draft – or someone going 12 mock drafts – than trying to predict the results of a team’s entire schedule in May.

But let’s keep it real. Everyone grabs a pencil and does it anyway. And then forgets all about it by June. It’s fun, and does provide some general parameters of how a season might go … but of course no one was picking the Ravens to lose so many games at home a year ago and fall out of the playoffs entirely.

Vegas very much fancies their chances again. We understand why, to a point. And this schedule fell about as well as the Ravens could have hoped for. So how many will they win? Take out your pencil and score along at home:

Weeks 1-6

Week 1 @ Indianapolis, 24-17: The Ravens get Daniel Jones is first game back from season-ending surgery, or they get a back-up. Indy faded in the second half of the season, even before Jones went under the knife. Lamar Jackson spry on a fast track in a dome sounds like a recipe for Jesse Minter’s first victory with his young staff.

Week 2 vs New Orleans, 23-20: Tyler Shough played better than many thought as a rookie, me included, and the Saints added some weapons. But the Ravens will be fired up to put last year’s home woes behind them. I don’t think this offense is going to come out of the gates like a juggernaut and Tyler Loop puts last season’s miserable ending to bed with a game-winning kick.

Week 3 @ Dallas (Brazil), 21-28: Weird game, weird field. Tends to be really soft, more for soccer than our football. Could be a problem for Lamar taking off. The Cowboys offense is tuned up and ready to go. This will be a real test for Minter after his defense gets to ease into the season some.

Week 4 vs Tennessee, 22-17: The first of three straight against rookie head coaches. Tough coming back from Brazil. I could see the Ravens being an under team in 2026, led by their defense. Bet they turn Cam Ward over a few times on the road and Titans lean heavy into run game.

Week 5 @ Atlanta, 27-24: Lamar has been a monster in prime time for almost all of his career. Derailed a bit last year. Great spot to put on a show here. Tua Tagovailoa is not going to push the ball downfield at all. Bijon Robinson will be a menace in the pass game here, though, and keep it close.

Week 6 @ Cleveland, 17-19: Cleveland tends to be a house of horrors for the Ravens and Lamar and it’s a revenge game for Todd Monken. Deshaun Watson played the best game of his ugly Browns career in Baltimore, the last time he was healthy a few years back. Never have a great feeling about the games there. Ravens tend to undermine themselves.

Weeks 7-12

Week 7 vs. Cincinnati, 28-31: Wanted this one in a short week in prime time. Got neither. Joe Burrow is past September, which means he’s probably on fire. Bengals defense is definitely better than its been in a long time. Trey Hendrickson will have to have the revenge game to end all revenge games.

Week 8 @ Buffalo, 26-27: Scheduled for a 1pm kickoff. Bills have some issues at the line of scrimmage and I don’t buy their pass rush. But after collapsing in Buffalo Week 1 last year and then in the playoffs to end the prior year, and again in the playoffs in Buffalo a few years before that, I gotta see them win there to believe it.

Week 9 vs Jacksonville, 22-20: Jags are going to regress and Ravens get them at home on a short week in prime time. Expect an old-school game. Their speed on defense will be a problem.

Week 10 vs LA Chargers, 21-27: Jim Harbaugh gets some revenge for his brother and gets the best of his longtime pupil, Minter. No shame in that. This Chargers offense will be tuned up by this point in the season.

Week 11 @ Carolina, 30-13: Team is due for a beatdown of someone by this point. Carolina has been far better at home than on the road with Bryce Young, but I see Minter’s defense taking it up a notch and create plenty of turnovers.

Week 12 @ Houston, 24-16: Ravens love playing there, will be fired up after the Texans danced all over them like the Ravens did to the Texans the previous Christmas. Texans OL issues will be a problem. I don’t fancy them in the AFC South.

After The Week 13 Bye

Week 14 vs Tampa, 17-14: Perfect time for the bye and the Ravens are on a roll. I expect Todd Bowles’s defense to have more bite this year and I’m worried about what the state of the offensive line might look like this late in the season. But they grind it out.

Week 15 @ Pittsburgh, 24-13: Don’t know who the Steelers QB will be by then and don’t really care. Ain’t no way we getting a repeat of the slop the Ravens put out there against this limited offense last year.

Week 16 vs Cleveland, 24-17: Not getting swept by the Brownies …

Week 17 @ Cincinnati, 21-30: But I could see the Bengals being a bad match-up for the Ravens this season in a game that costs them the division title. Burrow gets Baltimore in prime time after bitching for years about playing in Baltimore under the lights.

Week 18 vs Pittsburgh, 20-10: Old-school backyard brawl with playoff seeding on the line. After having their season collapse at Pittsburgh to end last season, the Ravens cement a Wild Card berth in the home finale at their expense.

So there you have it. 11-6. Far more good than bad. They beat the teams they should beat but struggle against elite contenders.

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