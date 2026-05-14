Predicting Every Baltimore Ravens Primetime Game and Opponent

Whenever the annual NFL schedule release drops, two of the first and most important aspects that players, coaches, and fans alike often look for are the placement of the bye week, first and foremost, followed by how many games they'll be playing in primetime with the whole world watching.

The Baltimore Ravens practically lived under a national spotlight last season, especially down the stretch in the second half as they fought to stay alive to make the postseason and win the AFC North division for the third year in a row. Their seven primetime games in 2025 were the most by any team in the league, which included three straight to close out the regular season, the last two of which were on the road.

Despite the Ravens falling short of their goals and lofty preseason expectations last year, they will still likely be a leading candidate to have more primetime games than most, with at least five. They have a new head coach in Jesse Minter, new uniforms for the first time in over two decades and stars all over the roster, with the brightest among them being two-time league MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has historically played his best during the regular season under the lights.

With all that in mind, here is a prediction of every Ravens primetime game and opponent.

Buffalo Bills Week 6 on Sunday Night Football

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) -rtb for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

This road matchup for the Ravens will almost certainly be a lock to be played in primetime and would be shocking travesty if it wasn't just taking into account the two quarterbacks involved with two former league MVPs in Jackson and Josh Allen.

There is also a pair of first-year head coach storylines with Minter and Joe Brady to go along with the fact that these teams have played absolute thrillers against each other as of late, with three of the last four, including each of the last two, going down to the wire and being decided by a field goal or less. From the leaks already revealed, the Bills' home opener will be in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, so at least the Ravens definitively know they won't be opening the season in Buffalo for the second year in a row.

Cincinnati Bengals Week 10 on Thursday Night Football (Thanksgiving)

Whenever these two teams square off with both quarterbacks healthy, the odds of a shootout unfolding are high, which makes for great primetime action.

They've played on a Thursday night in each of the past three seasons, with the Ravens winning two while Joe Burrow and the Bengals took last year's on Thanksgiving. If Cincinnati gets off to a stronger start and isn't fighting and clawing to stay afloat down the stretch for a fourth year in a row, the second matchup between these two rivals could get flexed into primetime if the AFC North crown or a wildcard playoff spot is on the line.

Pittsburgh Steelers Week 14 on Sunday Night Football

At least one of the two matchups between these two heated archrivals deserves to be played in primetime on Sunday Night Football on NBC, no matter what the records look like, because it's bound to be a slugfest.

After getting swept by the Steelers last year, the new-look Ravens will be aiming to reestablish themselves as the team to beat against the reigning division champions whenever they meet. Both teams moved on from their long-time head coaches this offseason, with the Ravens firing John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin stepping down, so that will be a storyline that a television network like NBC would love to fawn over.

Los Angeles Chargers Week 4 on Monday Night Football

Jan 29, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Jesse Minter at press conference at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images | Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

Sticking with the Harbaugh connection, this one offers plenty of Baltimore to Los Angeles ties as well. Minter previously served under Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh for the past three seasons as his defensive coordinator, first for the national title-winning Michigan Wolverines and then the last two years in the NFL.

This will be their first time facing off against each other as opposing head coaches, and each of the last two duels between Jackson and Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert have taken place in primetime, with the Ravens winning by a touchdown or more. There are also several former players who got their starts in the league with Baltimore now in Los Angeles, so much so that they are informally referred to as the 'West Coast Ravens' or 'Ravens West'.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 14 on Thursday Night Football

The Ravens own the all-time series between these two teams 6-2, including winning six straight dating back to 2006. Each of their last two meetings has taken place in primetime, and with both teams expected to rebound from just missing out on making the playoffs entirely last year after multiple successful title defenses, this could be another candidate to be played under the lights.

An interesting storyline between them is at quarterback, where the two players who bookended the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft will square off for the 11th time in their careers, with Jackson, the No. 32 overall pick, holding a 7-3 head-to-head lead over Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick from that year.

Another one includes the player the Ravens bypassed in the first round of this year's draft, former Miami pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr., who looked visibly upset about falling to the Buccaneers and could have a personal vendetta or at least a point to prove with every team after the Las Vegas Raiders, who made him wait longer than he felt he should've to hear his name called.

Potential late season flex options

Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Houston Texans: Historically, and especially over the last decade, the Ravens have owned the series between these two teams, winning six of the last seven, including all five with Jackson under center by double-digit point margins. However, both teams could be jockeying for playoff positioning or even one of the three wild-card spots down the stretch if they aren't leading their respective divisions.

Jacksonville Jaguars: The reigning AFC South champions are coming off one of the best seasons in the franchise's history under first-year head coach Liam Coen, in which they won their second-most games ever with 13. The all-time series between these two teams is pretty close, with the Ravens holding a slight 13-11 advantage, but they've traded victories in each of their last 10 matchups dating back to 2005.