Baltimore Ravens Schedule Release Leaks: Confirmed Opponents and Dates

The Baltimore Ravens' 2026 schedule is just hours away from being released.

On Thursday, May 14, the order in which the Ravens will be facing teams in the upcoming campaign will be released, with the team hoping to begin the year on a nice note following multiple changes within the organization. While leaks may come throughout the day, the official release is not expected to come out until 8:00 p.m. EST on the team's website and social media platforms.

In an early teaser, the Ravens were already confirmed to have one of the easier schedules than the rest of the league. They rank 24th in the league with an average opponent winning percentage of .479 from last season.

Their in-division foe, the Cleveland Browns, has the easiest strength of schedule.

Each team’s strength of schedule for the upcoming season ahead of Thursday’s schedule release: pic.twitter.com/81g7PQJ6ee — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2026

This story will be updated as Baltimore's schedule and leaks are released:

Full 2026 Ravens Regular Season Schedule

Will Be Updated When Released.

Full 2026 Ravens Preseason Schedule

Will Be Updated When Released.

The Ravens Will Play an International Game

One thing that has already been confirmed is that the Ravens will travel to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 season.

That game will be played on Sept. 27, at 4:25 p.m. EST from the Maracanã Stadium.

Aug 10, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; General view of Maracana Stadium. Maracana Stadium is the site of the opening and closing ceremonies and soccer competition. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Who Are the Ravens Facing?

The Ravens have been confirmed to be facing the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns twice, accounting for six of the 17 games played across 18 regular-season weeks.

From there, the other 11 games will be played against the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys.

The outings against the Steelers, Browns, Bengals, Jaguars, Saints, Titans, Chargers and Buccaneers will be played at home, while outings against the Steelers, Browns, Bengals, Bills, Colts, Texans, Cowboys, Falcons and Panthers are played on the road.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles with the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) cases during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What TV Channels or Streaming Networks Will the Ravens Be on in 2026?

Will Be Updated When Released.

Ravens 2026 Roster Additions

Well, not a roster addition, but bringing in Jesse Minter was probably the biggest shake-up this offseason.

From there, though, the front office went out and bolstered the roster in quite a few areas.

They brought in offensive linemen Jovaughn Gwyn and John Simpson in free agency to add more depth to the boys up front, while also signing center Danny Pinter. To try and make up for lost talent at the tight end position, they signed Durham Smythe.

Defensively, Trey Hendrickson was the big headline-grabber, stealing him away from the Cincinnati Bengals. The eventual meeting between the Bengals and Ravens, with Hendrickson looking to terrorize quarterback Joe Burrow, will be a sight to see. They also signed safety Jaylinn Hawkins.

Fortunately, they also re-signed cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, defensive end Carl Jones Jr. and quarterback Tyler Huntley, who were the main returnees.

In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Ravens were aggressive in adding picks, snagging a surplus of talent to bring to the offense.

They began by signing Olaviavega Ioane from Penn State in the first round, before picking up defensive end Zion Young and wideouts Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt in the next three rounds.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the later rounds, cornerback Chandler Rivers, tight end Matthew Hibner, tight end Josh Cuevas, running back Adam Randall, punter Ryan Eckley, defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny and offensive lineman Evan Beernsten all joined the roster.

The Ravens Look to Rebound From 2025 Struggles

Last season, the Baltimore Ravens were one of the league's most inconsistent teams.

The offense was shaky all season long, with countless ups and downs coming from quarterback Lamar Jackson. The team began the year with a 1-5 record, dropping contests to the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams.

From there, they turned it up a notch and won the next five contests straight, pushing them to a 6-5 mark and immediately into playoff hopes.

However, losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers shut down those hopes, as they began to waver once again. They went 2-4 in the final six games of the year.

Dec 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during timeout against the San Francisco 49ers in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

With the schedule release looming, the Ravens can only hope that this season, they can begin on a better note and not fall four games below .500 so fast.