Ravens 2026 DT Assessment: One Man Changes Everything

The Ravens have chosen their words very careful regarding Nnamdi Madubuike’s recent neck surgery and potential recovery.

Rookie head coach Jesse Minter has been hesitant to speak about it in any meaningful way – and understandably so given how sensitive the season-ending injury is – but the import of this player cannot be overstated. He is the most important player on this defense – above even Kyle Hamilton in terms of the gravity his individual performance can have to lift the entire unit – and nothing is more singularly impactful for a defense than an internal pass rusher who can beat double teams and still collapse a pocket from the inside out.

The Ravens defense became the first in NFL history to lead the league in sacks, takeaways and points allowed in no small part because Madubiike had an Aaron Donald-esque season, registering damn near a sack a week and generating ridiculous amounts of pressure and making aging edge rushers like Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy look better than they were.

When he went down last season, whatever was left of the Ravens posting even a serviceable defense under former coordinator Zach Orr crumbled. There was no recovering from his loss. If he back for more than half a season and playing even at his level from 2024, the odds of this being a truly menacing defense soar.

They go as he goes, and he is the key to all the pieces fitting in what could be a deep rotation at defensive tackle.

Key Contracts

Starters:

Madubuike $22M cash ($29.8M cap): He us signed through 2027, but everything is month to month at this point. Hoe he can hold up once he is cleared for full contact remains to be seen. If he can handle a regular workload the trickle down is huge.

Travis Jones $5.6M cash ($7.5 cap): Far and away at his best when Madubuike is beside him. The perfect Robin to his Batman. A very nice complimentary piece signed through 2028 but if he will never command the kind of attention of some others on this roster.

Broderick Washington $4M cash ($5.9 cap): Could be gone by Week 1 to open up opportunities for younger and cheaper players. There is a lot of money tied up in interior defensive line and his play and health has been in steady decline.

Back-Ups

Campbell $5.5M cash ($6M cap): Even at age 40 and on the cusp of playing more snaps than any defensive lineman in NFL history, he is still going to see plenty of the field. The goal is around the 400 snaps he played last season, which could rival some of the “starters.”

John Jenkins $1.7M cash ($1.8M cap): He’s getting up there too, but knows how to play the run and it feels like both he and Washington might be redundant.

Others To Know

Rayshaun Benny: Rookie late-round pick should be a steal. Whenever I ask an evaluator about him they perk up. Versatile with some developmental pass rush - HYPER. Very excited to see him in the preseason.

Prognosis For 2026 – It Depends

Madubuike’s situation is unique and cannot be overstated. Without us having a better idea about what is reasonable to expect and how limited he might end up being, this could either be the best position group on the team or one of the neediest. No one could provide 50 snaps a game anchoring and disrupting in the middle of this defensive line like Madubuike. There just aren’t many dudes like that in this league. Getting him back to himself would be massive.

Prognosis Beyond 2027 – Bleak

Sitting out a generational 2025 defensive tackle draft, almost entirely, and selecting only a small, project at that position at the back end, could be a problem for years to come and one of general manager Eric DeCosta’s gross miscalculations. Madubuike is year to year and Washington might be washed and Jenkins and Campbell are at the very end and Jones has limitations. Yet another position that is going to demand serious attention next offseason. If this is it for Madubuike, good luck replacing him.

Projections

We expect Madubuike will be impactful when he plays but how many games is that? The Campbell signing will turn out being one of the best value plays of their entire preseason, and Benny will be a revelation, while we could see 2025 pick Aeneas Peebles struggling to find a role and a spot. There would be some very interesting third-down packages with Madubuike and Campbell available.

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