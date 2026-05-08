Ravens 2026 Payroll Reveals A Team All-In For Now, But With Looming Questions Beyond

After years of largely hedging their bets and playing on the margins from a payroll standpoint, the Ravens are all-in for 2026.

For the first time in over a decade, the Ravens are poised to be among the NFL’s top 10 spenders in cash (not cap machinations) for two straight years, and are shattering the leagues $301M cap and currently third in Spotrac.com’s ranking of money dedicated to payroll for the 2026 season. It’s not something Ravens fans could take for granted, despite protestations from general manager Eric DeCosta about how far over the cap they annually went.

And the composition of their spending points to a team in transition beyond just the move from veteran head coach John Harbaugh's lavish staff to rookie Jesse Minter's young-and-cheap one.

They have more players making over $1M per game in total cash (and who would be making over $1M per game even if it was a 19-game season) than they are accustomed to, and that list is decidedly players 29 or older, many of whom are at or are nearing critical inflection points in their contract. Only the Eagles and Cowboys (rare territory for them as well) currently project to have money going to players for 2026.

How Have The Ravens Ranked?

The Ravens have fluctuated from 32nd, to middle of the pack, to, occasionally, top five in spending on Spotrac’s numbers dating back to Lamar Jackson’s selection in the 2018 draft. And even going back a decade, it’s unusual to see them this high in terms of cash spend in consecutive seasons.

Here’s the recent rankings:

2026 – 3rd, 2025 – 10th, 2024 – 26th, 2023 – 2nd , 2022 – 21st, 2021 – 11th, 2020 – 16th, 2019 – 17th, 2018 – 32nd, 2017 – 23rd, 2016 – 8th, 2015 – 26th.

We’ve got a pretty wide spectrum there, which isn’t unusual. But a quick glance also reveals that this 2025-2026 run is a little different than the norm.

Of course, some of this fluctuation in inherently intertwined with the timing of quarterback contracts. .The Ravens have, for my money, the best healthy QB on the planet right now, and his salary surged in 2023 and the Ravens, recently doing a max restructure with him in lieu of a new deal, have him fully guaranteed for $52M this year in cash.

This is a good problem to have, and it’s regrettable this wasn’t more of a daily focus for the organization a year ago, when Josh Allen, who has never had to demand a trade to get a fair-market contract, was getting paid again .

Where Is The Money Going In 2026?

When you dig down on the top 10 earners, however, it should give you a little pause. They are going over $350M in spending, but not much is earmarked for ascending players in their mid 20s. It’s actually kind of the opposite. Not quite ideal in this sport.

Of the 11 Ravens earning $10M or more this season, how many would you consider talent on the rise with high ceilings for growth? How many are stocks that have neared their max value and tipping point, and how many would you want to buy back into?

Here’s the list:

Jackson, 29: $52M; Trey Hendrickson, 32: $31M; Nnamdi Madubuike, 29: $22M;

Ronnie Stanley, 32: $22M; Kyle Hamilton, 25: $20M; Roquan Smith, 29: $20M

Marlon Humphrey, 30: $19M; Vega Ioane, 22: $15M; John Simpsom, 29: $12M

Derrick Henry, 32: $11M; Mark Andrews, 30: $11M

Where Do They Go From Here?

Madubuike’s career arc is in some doubt as he recovers from recent neck surgery that the team is hopeful gets him back on the field, but that timeline remains unclear. Humphrey cannot end up actually making that much money and the team has to require a pay cut (though he did pocket a $4M bonus already).

It’s very fair to wonder if he, Henry, Andrews, Smith (no guaranteed money beyond this year, finally), Stanley (lengthy and severe injury history), and, gulp, Jackson will be here next year. If it looks and feels like owner Steve Bisciotti’s last stand with the most of the players of the Harbaugh era – after parting with the longtime coach he considered a close, personal friend, well perhaps that’s because it is.

The immediate future best hold a massive new deal for Jackson, a paycut for Humphrey and it will surely include an extension for Zay Flowers at some point, too. But after much of a robust 2022 draft departed in free agency, there aren’t too many other obvious big extension candidates, and it would seem the 2027 Ravens committed cash will have nowhere to go but down.

Staying top five, let alone top 10, hasn’t been the norm.





Subscribe On YouTube For The Best Ravens Coverage