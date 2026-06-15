Ravens 2026 Positional Assessment: Quarterbacks

The Ravens have one of the greatest quarterback talents in the history of the NFL. They have a back-up who has won games with them and who the starter is very comfortable with.

But what they do not have is cost-certainty and stability at the most important position in all of professional sports, and that uncertainty is the biggest macro-level issue hanging over this entire franchise, The future of Lamar Jackson is everything, and he is going into what is a lame-duck year right now with Week 1 just a few months away and the chances of Jackson being somewhere other than Baltimore soaring is he gets to the season on his existing deal.

As we assess the quarterback room, the shadow of the Ravens merely restructuring Jackson’s deal and not extending him by this point is the ultimate x factor. It colors everything. It is the starting point and ending point of any analysis of the roster.

Key Contracts

Starter: Jackson $52M cash ($34M cap): He is signed through 2027 but that is a technicality with a $84M cap hit in 2027 and a no-trade and no-tag provision.

Back-up: Snoop Huntley $3M cash ($2.15 cap): He is signed through 2027 but the cost to move off him at any point is negligible with just $825,000 to sign.

Others To Know

Skylar Thompson: Could make the practice squad with previous experience playing in regular season and playoff games. The Ravens also have some un-drafted rookie quarterbacks they brought in but they are extreme developmental options and have no chance of cracking the 53-man roster.

Prognosis For 2026 – Superb

Jackson should have won three MVP awards by now and he won one with each of his former offensive coordinators which bodes well for rookie Declan Doyle, Even though he is just 30 and has never built a playbook or called a play, Jackson and key offensive stars like Zay Flowers are legitimately excited about the aggression and explosion they believe is in store. Jackson is going to be running less as he heads to age 30, and this offense suffered in every aspect of play last year but hope springs eternal. Change was needed and it came and it’s quite different than any staff Jackson has been around before.

I’m not a big Huntley guy but I am genuinely intrigued by Thompson. And if you Jackson you have more than a shot to win any game you play. The problem is how much longer that might be the case.

Prognosis Beyond 2026 – Shaky

The fact they have made no headway with Jackson and he left their building after being around for a month straight and they accomplished nothing is a serious cause for concern. When he returns for camp he’s in football mode and I believe Jackson is being totally sincere when he says how “cool” he is playing this year for $52M and then seeing where the chips fall.

There are many general managers and contract negotiators and agents who believe something is holding the Ravens back from simply giving him what the market would warrant and that things could end up getting quite sideways again. He asked for a trade before and most quarterbacks of this stature are always in a situation with at least two real years left on their deal. They don’t go into lame duck years and especially not while still in their 20s.

Jackson has covered so many roster warts for this front office that it’s kind of staggering, as is their inability to learn from past mistakes and get back in this situation with him. So, yeah, we’re concerned, as is everyone we’ve discussed the situation with on “The Daily Flock Show.” He is the franchise.

Huntley has no upside and I would feel far better about their developmental QB situation if they had invested a midround pick on an athletic prospect in either of the last two drafts as they definitely considered. The Diego Pavia thing does less than nothing for me. It’s honestly odd.

Projections

Jackson will perform at an All-Pro level and put this team in the jackpot but playing out this deal and putting them under increased pressure in early 2027. The offensive line will remain something of a concern – especially interior – and that could complicate designed runs and perhaps impact Jackson’s health as well.

Call me crazy, but if the Eagles are still looking to upgrade at QB after this season, I could see Howie Roseman inserting himself into this Lamar situation in a big deal. If Jackson isn’t extended by Week 1 they will be hanging a huge “Call Us About Our Quarterback After The Season” sign on the front of their franchise.

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