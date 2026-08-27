Trey Hendrickson Feels Comfortable in Baltimore Ravens’ New-Look Defense

According to all accounts from training camp practices over the last month, especially since pads have come on, the Baltimore Ravens defense is ahead of the offense in terms of how well it's progressing under new leadership with head coach Jesse Minter and with new and improved components.

The most notable outside addition that the team made in the offseason on the personnel front was bringing in four-time Pro Bowl edge defender Trey Hendrickson on the biggest free-agent deal ever handed out in franchise history.

With the regular season opener just over two weeks away, he feels well acclimated and ready to be a difference-maker for a Ravens pass rush that desperately needed one last year after losing Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike two games into the season.

"It is our job to be comfortable in the defense, to know what you are supposed to do and execute it at a high level," Hendrickson said. "It is a men's league, so that is a part of the job description. It has been fun to learn a new defense. It has been fun to get after it in a new environment, and I am excited."

Coming off an injury-shortened final season with the Cincinnati Bengals that saw him limited to just seven games, the 10th-year veteran was present throughout the offseason program, hasn't missed a practice all camp and has been one of the most consistently disruptive forces on the field, resembling his former First Team All Pro form.

"There's a reason why he is who he is," tight end Mark Andrews said. "Just his ability to turn it up and make plays, rush the passer, and do all the little things. He's an incredible player, great guy in the locker room."

When healthy, Hendrickson is one of the most effective and prolific pass rushers in the game. He still managed to record four sacks last year despite not even playing half the season, and that total would've been the third-highest individual total on the Ravens last year. He is just one year removed from posting back-to-back seasons of 17.5 sacks.

"I do not compare myself to anything but me, not even [to] previous years," Hendrickson said. "I want to be the best version of myself year-in and year-out, and I feel that I have done a great job with the strength staff here, with [director of strength and conditioning] Scott [Elliott], everybody who has been in the training room with 'A.D' [head certified athletic trainer Adrian Dixon], all the way to my position coach putting me in the right positions to make plays. So, it has been a great process. It has been fun to overcome adversity."

Setting the tone and leading by example

Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) runs onto the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Even though Hendrickson has yet to take a snap in live action in a Ravens uniform, the 31-year-old has already established himself as one of the team's stalwart leaders with how he performs in all facets and carries himself off the field.

"My approach to it is being an example of what we want to be as a defense," Hendrickson said. "Playing hard, playing physical and doing your job at a high level, and if we are all doing that collectively, we are going to go where we want to go. We have plenty of tools on offense. We are going to be more than excited to get the ball back for them. But taking care of our '1 of 11,' me personally, it is leading by example, doing the hard work on and off the field so that we can be productive."

Despite not playing in any preseason games, between the three sessions of joint practices and the constant great work he gets going up against the Ravens' first- and second-string left tackle, Hendrickson feels prepared and eager to make significant contributions in meaningful games come September.

"[It's] great for me [in that] I have Ronnie Stanley to go against, and it is not much of a break when Carson [Vinson] goes," Hendrickson said. "So, it has been fun as 'iron sharpens iron.' We are taking care of our business no matter who the opponent is. But, they have done a great job of getting me ready for what a game-like situation would be, and like I said, it is going to sound redundant, but I am excited for the season."