Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike Continues To Make Progress, Week 1 Status Remains Uncertain

One of the most integral players in the Baltimore Ravens' defense is two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike.

Losing the elite interior presence just two games into the 2025 season due to a neck injury had a devastating ripple effect on the rest of the unit last year, especially in the pass rush department, where they plummeted from second-best in terms of sacks in 2024 to finishing with the third-fewest.

Madubuike's road to recovery has been long and at times bleak, but on Monday, he took a significant step in that process since being activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list early on in training camp by graduating from just doing individual work off to the side after warmups to hitting the blocking sled for the first time.

This is the first time Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike has hit a sled in a workout open to the media.



Another step is the Pro Bowl defender’s comeback from offseason neck surgery. pic.twitter.com/WFbcpH7nDN — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 24, 2026

"It is all part of the process with [Madubuike]," head coach Jesse Minter said. "I think he is in a great place. It is a progression week to week. [You] see him hitting the sled and doing things like that. [I] feel good about where that is headed, and we will just continue on that process. I think he is in a really good spot."

The Ravens have been overly cautious and patient during Madubuike's ramp-up back into action, which makes all the sense in the world given the severity of the neck injury he sustained and needed surgery during the offseason to address. However, at this rate, the clock is ticking, and with their season opener on the road against the Indianapolis Colts just under three weeks away, the seventh-year veteran's availability for that game remains uncertain and to be determined.

"That is something we will look at. I do not know if I have a definitive answer for that," Minter said. "I think every day is like, 'How did today go? What more can we maybe do?' So, I do not know the answer to that right now. We will continue to look for that and see where that is at, but again, we feel really good about [Madubuike] being in a good position to help us."

Tough choices lie ahead for defensive trench depth

With final cutdown day less than a week away, one of the hardest position groups they'll have to decide to trim is the interior defensive line, where they have several young players who have shown promising flashes throughout training camp and the first two weeks of the preseason. Unlike positions like tight end and running back that are really cut-and-dried, this is one that has an abundance of NFL-caliber talent.

"I would say that that's as tight as any position [group]," Minter said. "There are a lot of guys there that have made plays and made impactful plays, and you obviously put a ton of stock into what happens in the games and how they play. So, it's a really deep room."

Madubuike wasn't the only established veteran who sat out or wasn't present for the offseason program and the onset of camp due to injury or a gradual ramp-up for other reasons. He was joined by the likes of Calais Campbell, John Jenkins and Travis Jones, forcing the Ravens to rely heavily on those youngsters to give their revamped first-team offensive line good looks, and they answered the call.

"[I'm] very proud of that room," Minter said. "They've gotten a ton of reps because of some of the dealings of the veteran players and what they're dealing with, so that room has performed really well and gotten a lot better as we've gone on. There will be some tough, tough battles."

One young player in the position group who has been especially impressive and consistently disruptive in both practices and preseason games is second-year pro Aeneas 'Fub' Peebles

. The 2025 sixth-rounder appeared in the first five games of his rookie season and just one in the final dozen, but is in line to play a key depth role in Minter's defense heading into his sophomore campaign, particularly at three-technique behind or potentially in place of Madubuike to start the year.

"[Peebles] has some playmaking instincts," Minter said. "[He's] got some ability. Whenever we move him and things like that, he's really effective. I think he's just keeping his head down, working. When guys sit there and don't count the number of bodies at their position, [they] make it a really hard decision. Control what you can control, [and] make it a really hard decision. I feel like that's what all those guys up front have done, and it'll make it really challenging."