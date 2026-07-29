The past year has been a wild rollercoaster ride of uncertainty and what felt like despair at times for Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike as he's dealt with the most adverse and turbulent time of his career.

After getting off to a hot start to the 2025 season with a sack in each of the first two games, the two-time Pro Bowler was shut down for the remainder of the year with what was revealed to be a severe neck injury that was rumored to be potentially career-threatening.

Out of respect for him and his privacy, the Ravens refused to divulge any specific information about Madubuike's health while he made cryptic posts and uploaded workout videos on social media. It wasn't until news broke the week of the 2026 NFL Draft that he had undergone surgery to address his injury that the first real seedling of hope that he could be on track to return was planted.

Fast-forward to this past weekend, and what once felt like a long shot now is essentially a matter of when and not if. After the Ravens placed him on the active Physically Unable to Perform list to open training camp, along with six other players, it was reported that he could make his long-awaited return to the field 'as early as next week', according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

"It'd be incredible," tight end Mark Andrews said about what it would be like to see Madubuike on the field again. "That's my guy. He's just such a beast and an incredible person on and off the field. [I'm] just excited for him. I know how badly he wants it and how much playing here means to him. [I] love that guy to death and excited for him."

The Ravens' all-time leader in receptions, touchdowns and receiving yards is far from the only one on the team who is looking forward to Madubuike's return and has been impressed with how he's handled the whole ordeal to get back to this point.

"Injury is never easy, but to see [Madubuike] be in here and grinding, getting better every day and just still coming in with a smile on his face while he was going through that was good to see," outside linebacker Tavius Robinson said. "So, [it's] definitely exciting for him, and [I'm] glad that he is on the right track for sure."

Fellow franchise cornerstone can relate

Nov 1, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) in carted off the field after suffering an apparent injury in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Having dealt with a severe injury of his own at the height of his career, Ravens two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley knows what it's like more than most to be faced with one's own athletic mortality. He nearly had his career derailed by an ankle injury that he sustained coming off a First-Team All Pro season and barely after the ink dried on his first multi-year extension back in 2020.

The lingering effects from that recovery and subsequent injuries that followed caused him to miss nearly the entire 2021 season and 39 of 66 games from 2020 to 2023, including the postseason. It wasn't until the 2024 season that he was finally able to return to form, and he is extremely proud of how Madubuike has comported himself at just 28 years old and still in the prime of his career.

"He has handled the situation great," Stanley said. "He has done everything he could to try to help the team, try to be back on the field, and he is doing a great job right now. I see him out there every day working. It would mean a lot for the team. He is our defensive leader on that line, and the trenches are where it all starts. On that front, people look to him for leadership."

Without Madubuike for the remainder of last season, the Ravens' pass rush suffered tremendously. After finishing second in sacks the year before, they plummeted to a tie for the third-fewest in the league in 2025. Having him back in the lineup and paired with the offseason additions of fellow multi-time Pro Bowlers, edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and defensive end Calais Campbell, Baltimore could be home to opposing quarterbacks and offensive lines' worst nightmare in 2026.