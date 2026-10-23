Ravens Head Coach Explains Lamar Jackson's Status For Week 7

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter did not make an announcements about quarterback Lamar Jackson’s status for Sunday’s critical game against the Bengals, but left the door open that he could return from an ankle injury.

Minter would not commit to how Jackson’s status would be reflected on the final injury report – questionable would seem to be the most likely designation – and said the next 48 hours will play a role in whether back-up Snoop Huntley makes his third straight start of if Jackson is able to start the game with Baltimore trying to avoid consecutive losses in the AFC North.

“He was able to get in the work he needed to get in to potentially have a shot to play,” Minter said of Jackson’s three straight days of limited work in practice but not full participation. Minter also revealed that emerging edge talent Tavius Robinson was lost for the season with a pectoral injury and veteran safety Jaylinn Hawkins will not play Sunday as he deals with an injury.

The Ravens continue to put clips of Jackson at practice on their social media; make of that what you will. Huntley and Jackson both met with the media Friday and Jackson revealed that he is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, which generally carry a longer recovery time. He was wearing a wrap on the ankle as he spoke for the first time since suffering the injury, calling it "very, very painful."

"I'm headed on the right direction, but I can't call it right now," Jackson said of his status.

Steps In The Right Direction

Jackson was unable to take the practice field at all the last two weeks and made definite strides this week. Minter had referred to Jackson’s status as “day to day” for weeks but also ruled him out on the past two Fridays. This meeting with the media was quite different. Minter reiterated that the decision will be made in consultation with the doctors and the quarterback himself; Jackson is in the final guaranteed year of his contract and has more leverage over this franchise than any player in the league arguably has over any franchise.

“We’ll see how it goes in the next 48 hours,” Minter said, adding as to the timetable of a final determination on his playing status could “go as long as it needs to take.”

Minter was hesitant to speak at length on what Jackson was and was knot able to do during the three sessions he took part in, though video of the portions open to the media appeared to indicate him being less encumbered on Thursday than he had been on Wednesday. Minter said Jackson put in “a pretty good amount of work” on Friday.

Jackson has not played since the first half of Week 4’s victory over the Titans. He was in MVP form at the time but was caught from behind stepping up in the pocket and trying to scramble and has yet to take the field in a game since then. Huntley said he is operating as if he could be called on again Sunday.

“You just prepare to play and when it comes down to Sunday we’ll see,” Huntley said.

The Bengals are coming off a bye and have revamped their defensive front, and will provide a strong challenge. Newly acquired center Cam Jurgens will be making his debut with Baltimore after missing two games in the concussion protocol.

Baltimore's secondary was already struggling - again blowing 10 point leads and with one of the worst fourth-quarter defenses in the NFL- prior to Hawkins being ruled out. Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase has already set NFL records against the Ravens and Minter had better be ready to make some changes to his cornerback usage, especially if his defense will have to operate with a limited back-up QB.

Subscribe To "The Daily Flock" On YouTube For Urgent Ravens Content and Convos: