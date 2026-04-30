Ravens Key Offseason Dates to Remember: Rookie Minicamp, OTAs, and Training Camp

The Ravens still have an eventful offseason ahead of them.

Top stories heading into the month of May include Baltimore signing undrafted free agent quarterbacks Diego Pavia and Joe Fagnano, owner Steve Biscotti selecting running back Adam Randall with his first draft selection, and whether or not the Ravens will move on from veteran defensive back Marlon Humphrey after June 1.

The Ravens restructured superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract to lower his original $74 million cap hit, but he's eligible for an extension going into the second-to-last year of his deal.

First round draft selection Vega Ioane will have eyes on him all summer as well. Fans are excited to see how veteran tackle Ronnie Stanley and returning veteran guard John Simpson mesh with the young guard. Despite the lack of chaos, the offseason can pass you by quickly if you're not paying attention. Below are the major offseason dates to mark on your calendar.

Rookie Minicamp

No NFL organization will have a more popular race for the third-string quarterback spot like the Baltimore Ravens will. Heisman trophy finalist Diego Pavia and seven-year college quarterback Joe Fagnano will duel all summer for the final quarterback spot on the roster. It doens't look like the Ravens will keep four quarterbacks on the regular season roster either.

Ravens rookie minicamp is set for Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2. Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta spoke on the C4 and Bryan Nehman radio show yesterday morning to discuss where they stand with the quarterbacks they have.

#Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said the team’s top two centers were Logan Jones (Bears, No. 57) and Jake Slaughter (Chargers, No. 63) and they didn’t expect both to go in Round 2.



This is good context on why the Ravens didn’t draft a center despite it being a major need.



(📽️ @Ravens) https://t.co/I0pzfmVgnB pic.twitter.com/f4WylYBD12 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 30, 2026

“We feel really good about Lamar and we feel really good about ‘Snoop’ Huntley...After that, it’s basically a contest to see who the best man is.” Ravens GM Eric DeCosta

In his last season at Vanderbilt, Pavia threw for 29 touchdowns and 3,539 yards while running for 862 yards and ten touchdowns. Fagnano threw for 3,448 yards and 28 touchdowns while throwing just one interception in his last season at UCONN.

OTAs (Organized Team Activities)

OTAs start May 18 and run for about nine separate days until June 4. They include workouts, 7-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills, but no live contact is allowed at any OTAs. This is the start of the third phase of offseason workouts.

June 1

June 1 is the accounting deadline for the NFL. June 1 is the first day teams can cut a player while still being able to spread the dead money from their signing bonus over multiple seasons instead of having to take the entire salary cap hit. June 1 favors franchises.

If veteran corner Marlon Humphrey is released after June 1, the Ravens can save $19 million in spending money. They would also save around $11 million if they release veteran tight end Mark Andrews after June 1.

Mandatory Minicamp

All players will have to report to the Ravens June 9 through June 11 for mandatory minicamp.

Training Camp & Joint Practices

Dates for training camp or joint practices haven't been announced. Last season, the Ravens held their first training camp practice with the entire team July 22. Rookies reported to training camp one week earlier.

The Ravens held two joint practices with other NFL teams last offseason, both of which were in August. The Ravens also played their first preseason game on August 7 last year.