Steve Biscotti's First NFL Draft Pick Will Be Baltimore's Biggest Bargain

It took 22 years.

Ravens majority owner Steve Biscotti selected his first rookie in an NFL Draft this past weekend. Biscotti once said in a 2006 Ravens media guide that he "wasn't much of a high school athlete", but played many sports growing up as a kid. The same 23-year-old graduate of Salisbury State University owns an NFL team now and finally picked his guy.

This is something Biscotti cared about deeply. He has sat inside the war rooms for years silently, but this year was different. His General Manager, Eric DeCosta, gave Biscotti the green light earlier this year at a meeting in Florida to research and ask around for opinions. Biscotti did exactly that and selected a stud out of Clemson University.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson running back Adam Randall (RB16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Biscotti selects running back Adam Randall

Biscotti and DeCosta also agreed back in January which pick Biscotti would be responsible for. The pair decided on their last fifth round pick. Biscotti had to select someone he thought would be available at that pick, but also someone he had a lot of belief and confidence in. With pick No. 174, the Baltimore Ravens selected running back, Adam Randall.

#Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said their 5th-round pick of Clemson RB Adam Randall was made by owner Steve Bisciotti.



“When we were down in Florida, Steve was begging for a draft pick—and he owns the team. I said, ‘Yeah, Steve, of course you can have a draft pick.’” 😅



(📽️ @Ravens) pic.twitter.com/UzJvpxJZKO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 26, 2026

Randall is stands at a daunting 6-foot-3 and weight 232 pounds. He's a wide receiver who converted to running back just last season and was still productive. His one season at running back was enough to convince Biscotti he was worth it. Randall rushed for 816 yards and 10 touchdowns while still remaining a threat through the air.

Randall snagged 36 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns. Randall's absurd stature is something Ravens fans are used to with "King" Derrick Henry, but his ability to catch and even run routes as good as any receiver is huge. Randall has experience as a return specialist as well. He averaged 23.2 yards in 13 returns last season with Clemson.

The need for a second running back

As important as it may be for the running back position, let's put star running back Derrick Henry's age aside when evaluating the Ravens' need for a true second running back. Henry is a freak of nature. Considering how dominant he still is after a broken foot in 2021 and after 10 seasons in the NFL, he's earned the right to not be questioned about durability and production.

However, the run game across the entire NFL is trending in a direction that makes too much sense not to ignore. The two teams playing in the Super Bowl were well-equipped with two tough running backs for most of the regular season and each back providing their own unique skillsets to the offense. It helps for durability purposes and it keeps the offensive both dynamic and creative.

The Lions sported two running backs for three seasons with Jahmyr Gibbs and David MontgomeryThe pair combined for 72 rushing touchdowns in three seasons. The loss of center Tyler Linderbaum will affect the ground game this season, but having Randall makes it easier for the Ravens to maneuver around the loss. Randall can be someone Jackson relies on to receive the ball quickly and outside of the tackles, whether it's on a designed screen pass or a checkdown.

Henry does not need a decreased workload. He just needs help. Superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson needs help. Henry shouldn't be relied on as an every-down back while also being Jackson's best checkdown option. The Ravens should have the luxury of running pre-snap motions with a weapon more comfortable in open space. Baltimore should have the freedom to be creative on offense, and Randall does exactly that for Baltimore.

Henry doesn't need to see less carries, but maybe new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle incorporates running backs into the scheme more. Last season, Doyle was the offensive coordinator for a Chicago Bears team that utilized both D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai effectively.

Biscotti didn't just have fun with his opportunity at selecting a rookie, he dove deep into it and selected someone who can be a Baltimore Raven for many years to come. Randall has high ceilings and high floors. At his size and unique skillset, Randall can build a career out of being a Swiss army knife like Cordarrelle Patterson or Taysom Hill, but he can also take over the Henry's position some day. After Henry rushed for 1,595 yards and 16 touchdowns, he is still showing no signs of slowing down.