Ravens Front Office Reportedly Almost Traded Down From No. 14 Overall in NFL Draft

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta was in the zone this NFL Draft weekend.

DeCosta marched right into the war room with a huge responsibility: keep Baltimore competitive right now and for the future. After just eight regular season wins, the fans aren't ready to fall back in the other direction toward a rebuild. In an interview with Athletic's Mike Silver, DeCosta called the draft his "sweet spot" and said, "It’s [the draft] my comfort zone. It’s what I love and it’s what I know the best."

It's safe to say the Ravens got their guy. DeCosta and the Ravens front office stayed put at No. 14 and drafted Olaivavega Ioane, who was arguably the best interior offensive lineman in the draft. The decision to draft Ioane was more difficult than it might seem, not because of any concerns with Ioane, but because of how many great options were available. The Ravens phone was as busy as any other phone in the league on draft night, but one trade offer was more enticing than the rest.

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) blocks for quarterback Drew Allar (15) against the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DeCosta agreed to a deal with an NFC GM

Baltimore's front office had a plethora options at their disposal Thursday night. At No. 14, they could've traded higher into the draft to ensure drafting impact talent, they could've traded down for more assets, and they had multiple quality options available at No. 14. They could've traded back into the first round to select a second player following the first selection.

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane, and Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. were all available at Baltimore's first round pick. Of all the options available to them, Baltimore decided to stay at No. 14 to draft Ioane. They were extremely close to trading down with another NFC decision-maker.

“We had something on the table, but inexplicably they told us they’d changed their mind...They changed the deal (and made another offer that wasn’t as good), and we passed.” Eric DeCosta to The Athletic

The trade with the NFC general manager would have kept them underneath the No. 20 pick while still acquiring multiple second-day picks. The trade fell through when the opposing team backed out late.

The Ravens won the night

Staying put proved to be the best thing for the Ravens. While Bain and Sadiq were picked immediately after Ioane, offensive tackles Blake Miller and Monroe Freeling were drafted soon after the No. 14 pick.

Had it not been for Baltimore taking Ioane, the rookie guard was bound to be selected soon after the No. 14 pick.