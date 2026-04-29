Projecting the Baltimore Ravens Week 1 Starters After the NFL Draft (Surprises Included)

The Baltimore Ravens got a lot better in several key areas of the roster during the 2026 NFL Draft after making 11 picks over the course of the annual three-day event this past weekend.

They double-dipped at three different positions, all of which were on offense, and only selected three defenders in total. There's still a strong chance that they make a notable addition or two on either or both sides of the ball after not addressing center and waiting until the late rounds to take an interior defensive lineman for the second year in a row.

For now, its time to make an educated assumption on how their depth chart in all three faces would look to start the 2026 season based on the talent they currently have assembled.

Offense

Sep 27, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) runs for the end zone on a 49-yard touchdown reception late during the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Starters: Lamar Jackson (QB1), Ronnie Stanley (LT), John Simpson (LG), Corey Bullock (C), Olaivavega Ioane (RG), Roger Rosengarten (RT), Derrick Henry (RB), Mark Andrews (TE), Zay Flowers (WR1), Rashod Bateman (WR2) and Elijah Sarratt (WR3).

Primary backups: Tyler Huntley (QB2), Justice Hill (RB2), Durham Smythe (TE2), Emery Jones (G/T2), Carson Vinson (LT2), Danny Pinter (IOL2), Devontez Walker (WR4) and Ja'Kobi Lane (WR5)

Depth: Adam Randall (RB3), Rasheen Ali (RB4), Matthew Hibner (TE3), Josh Cuevas (TE4) and LaJohntay Wester (WR6)

After not using a draft pick to address the center position, the current in-house favorite to replace three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum is the 2024 undrafted free agent who served as his primary backup last year. Ioane is a plug-and-play starter from Day 1, and Jones is relegated to serving as the top backup at both spots on the right side.

The only other spot up for grabs here is the third receiver spot in base 11 personnel, which will be not-so-surprisingly won by a rookie fourth-round steal in Sarratt. He leapfrogs Lane, who was taken a round ahead of him, and Walker, who has flashed playmaking potential in limited opportunities in his first two seasons.

Defense

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) looks on before a play against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Starters: Roquan Smith (MLB1), Teddye Buchanan (MLB2), Trey Hendrickson (OLB1), Tavius Robinson (OLB2), Nate Wiggins (CB1), Marlon Humphrey (CB2), Kyle Hamilton (DB1), Malaki Starks (DB2), Nnamdi Madubuike (DT1), Broderick Washington (DE1) and Travis Jones (NT1)

Primary backups: Trenton Simpson (MLB3), Jay Higgins IV (MLB4), Mike Green (OLB3), Zion Young (OLB4), John Jenkins (NT2), Aeneas Peebles (DT2), Rayshaun Benny (DE2), Chidobe Awuzie (CB3), T.J. Tampa (CB4), Jaylinn Hawkins (DB3) and Keondre Jackson (DB4).

Depth: Adisa Isaac (OLB5), Chandler Rivers (CB5), Keyon Martin (CB6) and Bilhal Kone (CB7)

In this projection, Buchanan recovers from the torn ACL that cut his promising rookie season short in time to reclaim his starting spot next to the three-time All Pro in Smith. Despite the sophomore season hype surrounding Green and the excitement swirling around the rookie Young after he fell into the Ravens' lap in the second round, Robinson still emerges as the starting edge opposite Hendrickson, due in large part to his proven prowess as a stout early-down run defender.

The Ravens likely won't be playing a lot of their base 3-4 formations under head coach Jesse Minter, so Hawkins will be on the field for far more snaps as the third safety than Washington or any other rotational defensive lineman.

Special Teams

Michigan State's Ryan Eckley celebrates after a deep punt against Boston College during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Specialists: Tyler Loop (K), Ryan Eckley (P) and Nick Moore (LS)

Punt returner: LaJohntay Wester

Kick returner: Adam Randall and Rasheen Ali

The Ravens have yet to bring in any competition for Loop, so he's a lock to be the top place kicker once again. Moore is also the lone player at his position on the roster and was just extended toward the end of last season. Eckley will be competing with a 2025 undrafted free agent, but is the overwhelming favorite to replace All Pro Jordan Stout. Wester didn't deliver on the tantalizing promise that he flashed in the preseason as a rookie, but he is still the best option on the roster to provide juice to the punt return game.

The still relatively new kickoff rules lean more to the strengths of running backs being more successful, so the Ravens will trot their two youngsters at the position out there for now, but Wester could emerge as the go-to option there, too.