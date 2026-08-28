Ravens Rookie Ja’Kobi Lane Inks Shoe Deal With Local Baltimore Company

Ravens rookie Ja’Kobi Lane has become the latest athlete to join Baltimore-based cleat manufacturer Caddix.

By investing part of his rookie contract to the cleat brand, Lane sees the benefits of these innovative cleats in helping maintain players' lower-body health.

In this deal, Lane joins a lineage of Ravens players who have played significant roles in the brand. He is connected with his mentor Todd Heap, Dennis Pitta, and Ravens Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco.

Just as Heap helped bring Lane to Baltimore, he, now serving as a Caddix advisor and board member, used his recommendation once again to lay the groundwork for negotiations between Lane and Caddix CEO Jack Rasmussen.

“So we had seen [Lane] at USC. We're like, all right, who's this tall wideout who just doesn't drop anything? One day after the season ended, Todd called me and goes, ‘You know Ja’Kobi Lane?’ I go, ‘I know of Ja’Kobi Lane. Of course I do.’ He goes, ‘he wants a pair.’ He explained the connection and I didn't know anything about that...We gave him a pair and Ja’Kobi just never took them off. Hasn't to this day,” Rasmussen said.

After running his 40-yard dash in a pair of Nikes, Lane competed in the rest of the NFL Combine wearing Caddix low-cut cleats. He showcased the brand during his highly praised gauntlet drill and even hit an impressive backflip at the end of his session.

Ja'Kobi Lane is going to be really, really good.



The best gauntlet drill we've seen in years.



Flawless execution 📈🔥pic.twitter.com/4qH2T9J7RM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 2, 2026

Lane, who suffered a broken foot that impacted his junior season in 2025, had a simple reason on why he prefers the startup manufacturer.

"I just feel like there's a lot less pressure on my knees and ankles after working out," Lane said.

The key difference between Caddix cleats and other major brands is their SmartStuds technology, which helps reduce rotational force on knees and ankles.

Lane isn’t the only Ravens player who has adopted the brand; linebacker Teddye Buchanan and All-Pro defensive back Marlon Humphrey have also been seen wearing these cleats. Second-year edge rusher Mike Green has also been on Caddix’s radar according to Rasmussen.

The young pass-catcher is entering a new realm of endorsements, and during discussions with Caddix, the founder recognizes a clear distinction between Lane and other rookies.

“Ja’Kobi’s a hell of an athlete, hell of a guy, high-profile as of recently…There was no pushback on either side about what we wanted to do with him, what he wanted to do with us,” Rasmussen said.

As Caddix continues building its reputation, the brand solidifies its connection with the Baltimore Ravens—a homegrown bond that now extends to the next generation with Ja’Kobi Lane.