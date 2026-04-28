Ravens Rookie WR Ja'Kobi Lane Goes Way Back With Franchise Legend

More than half of the Baltimore Ravens 11-man class from the 2026 NFL Draft has ties to the team, whether it's via the roster, coaching staff or both in the case of fifth-round nickel cornerback Chandler Rivers of Duke.

However, only one has a personal connection to a former franchise legend in the team's Ring of Honor. Third-round wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, who was selected on Day 2 at No. 80 overall out of USC, got early exposure to the Ravens way by none other than former Pro Bowl tight end Todd Heap.

They are both Arizona natives who hail from the same town, Mesa, where Heap not only mentored Lane but also helped coach him as a member of the staff at Red Mountain High School, where his son played quarterback.

"If you've ever been around Todd, everybody knows he's tenfold, the best human being to really be around," Lane said. "I think just being around him in high school kind of showed me the ropes on how to carry myself, and not only on the field, but off the field.

"I think he's not only a great mentor, but a damn good football player. So, just being able to be around a guy like that and even get a little bit of wisdom, I think he helped me not only grow as a football player, but tenfold as a man. And so, I think that guy is not only ... I hope I can be half the Raven he was. And so, just to be around him, it's a blessing for sure."

The former Trojan was one of the prospects that the Ravens brought in for one of their 30 visits during the pre-draft process, with his visit taking place less than two weeks before they would wind up selecting him. Lane enjoyed his time with the team so much during his visit that he knew Charm City would be his ideal landing spot if the dream scenario came to fruition.

"I definitely wanted to end up here," Lane said. "I think my Top 30 visit here was great. I enjoyed it the most out of all my Top 30 visits. Really just throughout this whole process of the draft, I've kind of been wishing my name was called by [the Ravens], so to hear it was just a blessing. I'm super grateful."

What made Baltimore feel so special and different from the other teams and facilities he visited was the personable conversations and interactions he had with some of the top decision makers, including former general manager and current executive vice president, Ozzie Newsome. They made his experience feel less strenuous and more like a meet and greet between two mutually interested parties.

"I think a lot of times, it felt like I was in a job interview in these situations," Lane said. "But when I was in Baltimore, it really felt like a place that I could get used to. So, I am just super grateful that they welcomed me with open arms, and I could really, really perceive that."

Heap's input had some influence on Ravens decision

Dec 20, 2008; Irving, TX, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Todd Heap (86) runs after the catch against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Part of a team's scouting department is to leave no stone unturned and no resource untapped when it comes to gathering as much relevant information about a prospective future Raven as possible. It's not uncommon for teams that are really interested in prospects to reach out to their former high school coach, but in Lane's case, general manager Eric DeCosta already had Heap's contact information.

Prior to his visit, the Ravens were unaware of the preexisting relationship between Lane and Heap, so when the rookie offered to FaceTime the franchise icon on the spot, DeCosta was admittedly skeptical at first.

"I thought it was a good litmus test, and [Heap]picked up right away," DeCosta said. :They started talking and he said, 'Guess where I am?' He showed the screen to me, and Todd saw me, and Todd said, 'I'm ironically at the airport coming to Baltimore.' And so we talked after that for a while, and it was great."

While Heap wasn't in the Ravens' war room the night they drafted Lane, the input and insight he provided factored into the team's decision to turn in the card with his name on it.

"That does carry weight," DeCosta said. "These guys kind of know the fabric of this place and the culture that we have here and what's been established. Guys like Todd were a big part of that. So, when players reach out, it means a lot. I've had a couple other players reach out tonight about the picks, a couple of guys that know some of our guys. That does carry weight, because those guys have played here, and we know that all those guys want to see the Ravens – the legends – they want to see us do well. So, when they endorse a player, that carries a lot of weight."