Baltimore Ravens Receive Another Promising Update About DT Nnamdi Madubuike's Health

While the optimistic proclamation that Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter made in June about all of the players on the team being ready for the start of training camp, except for one omission, didn't end up coming true, he wasn't that far off the mark.

On Friday, the team had all rookies, quarterbacks and injured players be the first to report, with veterans and other returners to follow on Tuesday. The next day, they announced the placement of six players on the active physically unable to perform list, with star defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike being the most notable name of the bunch.

We have placed six players on the active physically unable to perform list: https://t.co/wuVOkxrWbK — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 25, 2026

For the past couple of weeks in different media appearances, Minter and general manager Eric DeCosta have been hinting at more positive news on the horizon for the two-time Pro Bowler whose 2025 season was cut short after two games due to a severe neck injury that was once rumored to be potentially career-threatening.

Shortly after Madubuike was placed on the P.U.P list, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, provided the most encouraging update on his health status to date when he reported that the seventh-year veteran was cleared by independent spine and cervical doctors to return to the field, per his sources.

"He’s on PUP to get reacclimated and for [the] team to evaluate conditioning," Zrebiec wrote. "He could practice as early as next week."

This newest development is incredible for the Ravens and devastating for the opposing quarterbacks and offenses on their 2026 schedule. When healthy, Madubuike is one of the most disruptive forces in the league and among the elite interior pass rushers. In his last 36 regular-season games before getting hurt, the former third-round pick in 2020 had logged 21.5 sacks, including a double-digit campaign in 2023 when he led the team and all interior defensive linemen with a career-high 13.

Without him for the bulk of last season, the Ravens struggled mightily to generate any semblance of a consistent pass rush. The defense went from finishing with the second-most sacks in 2024 to tying for the third-fewest last year with 30, and no player recorded more than five.

As impactful as the offseason additions of six-time Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell, four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and second-round rookie outside linebacker Zion Young project to be for the Ravens, getting Madubuike back in the fold would be an even bigger boost for not only the Ravens' pass rush but for the entire defense as a whole.

The other five players who were placed on the active P.U.P list include fellow defensive linemen Travis Jones and John Jenkins, inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan, outside linebacker Adisa Isaac and cornerback Bilhal Kone.

Jones is recovering from a pectoral injury that sidelined him for the offseason program but is coming off a career year where he stepped up in Madbuike's absence and led all defensive linemen on the team with a career-high 47 total tackles and led the team overall in sacks with a career-high five.

Jenkins is heading into his 14th season and was absent from the field during OTAs and mandatory minicamp as well, while he recovered from an undisclosed injury. He was one of the Ravens' best bargain signings from last offseason and played so well that he earned the first contract extension of his career at age 36 before the season even ended.

Buchanan started 13 of his 14 games as a rookie before suffering a season-ending torn ACL in December. Still, according to accounts from his teammates, coaches and even DeCosta, the 2025 fourth-rounder is making a miraculously speedy recovery. He finished last season with the third-most total tackles on the team with 93 and was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team.

Kone missed his entire rookie season after suffering a torn MCL and ACL in his preseason debut last year after a promising start to his first training camp. While he's currently on the roster bubble heading into this year's camp, there's a chance that the 2025 sixth-rounder could not only contend for a spot on the team but in the rotation at outside corner as well.

Isaac opening camp on this list is yet another disappointing and concerning development for the 2024 third-rounder. Injuries have limited him to just () games over his first two seasons, all of which came in his rookie season. He missed all of last year with an elbow injury that he sustained during the preseason and he'll need to get back on the field and show that he can not only stay on it but contribute if he wants to make the team and round out the Ravens' edge room.

The Ravens also placed third-year offensive lineman Corey Bullock on the Non-Football Injury list as he recovers from surgery that held him out of the last part of the offseason program. The 2024 undrafted free agent is one of the internal candidates who is supposed to be competing to replace three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, but the more time he misses, the less likely his chances of beating out veterans Ethan Pocic and Danny Pinter seem.

Ravens add more offensive line depth

Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji (75) and Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo (90) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to placing the aforementioned half dozen players on the active P.U.P list, the team also announced a handful of roster transactions. After bringing back former Raven Chris Moore to bolster their wide receiver depth chart, they signed veteran offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji.

We have signed WR Chris Moore and T Hakeem Adeniji. https://t.co/dBqM4qo3ka — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 25, 2026

Both players were brought in for tryouts on Friday, and to make room for them on the 90-man roster, the Ravens waived a pair of second-year former undrafted free agents in punter Luke Elzinga and second-year offensive lineman Jared Penning. The release of Elzinga effectively all but guarantees that sixth-round rookie Ryan Eckley will be the Ravens' starting punter for the 2026 season, as he is now the only one on the roster.

Adeniji is entering his seventh season in the league and most recently played for the Dallas Cowboys last season, where he appeared in 12 games and made his first start since the 2022 season. Originally a sixth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020 out of Kansas, the 28-year-old has played multiple spots along the offensive line during his career, including at both guard and tackle.