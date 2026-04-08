Ravens Pro Bowlers Express Gratitude Toward Former HC John Harbaugh

The Baltimore Ravens' firing of long-time head coach John Harbaugh after 18 seasons at the helm felt long overdue from the outside looking in, following the team's repeated failure to meet their lofty preseason expectations in 2025, as they missed the playoffs entirely after entering as Super Bowl favorites.

However, it took many of the players on the team by surprise, given the franchise's penchant for stability and all that they accomplished during his tenure.

"We were shocked that happened," two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers said. "[I] was under him for three years, appreciate that he came and got me and we did what we did so now I'm excited for him [and] his new job over at the [New York] Giants."

Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews became the franchise's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and total touchdowns under Harbaugh and went out of his way to open his first press availability of the offseason program by reflecting on the time they spent together.

"I was blessed to be able to be drafted in 2018 and have coach Harbaugh and be with him for these last eight years and I take incredible pride in the product that we put out and probably just the man that he is," Andrews said. "I'm incredibly grateful to him and this organization.

The ninth-year veteran was just as stunned as everyone else when the news broke of Harbaugh's firing, and after having a Zoom meeting about it, he reflected on the legacy that the only coach he had had since entering the league.

"You think about coach Harbs and everything that we've done and been through and the person that he is, you got to recognize and respect that," Andrews said. "I will forever have love and respect for him. He's someone I can call at anytime and just talk to because that's the kind of person he is."

Three-time All Pro safety Kyle Hamilton was relaxing playing video games when his fiancé burst into the room to inform him that Harbaugh had been fired. His initial reaction was similar to his teammates with being shocked followed by a period of reflection about the times they shared together over the past four years since he was take No. 14 overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

"You start thinking about all the personal moments you had and I'm excited for him and excited for us," Hamilton said. "I think he's got a good opportunity up there in New York."

As much love as they all still have for Harbaugh, they are equally looking forward to embarking on the next era of Ravens football with new head coach Jesse Minter.

"We're all excited," Flowers said. "We all got new opportunities to start over."



Another former Raven is headed to the Big Apple with Harbaugh

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens guard Daniel Faalele (77) celebrates with head coach John Harbaugh following a win over the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Hamilton jokingly claimed that Harbaugh "stole" a lot of their players, but that he was spot on, as a chunk of the Giants' resources in free agency was allocated to bringing several of his former teammates to New York. That list already consisted of punter Jordan Stout, fullback Patrick Ricard, tight end Isaiah Likely, and safety Ar'Darius Washington. Now, it includes former starting offensive lineman Daniel Faalele, who signed a one-year deal with the Giants.

The #Giants continue to add their O-line before the Draft, agreeing to terms with former #Ravens G Daniel Faalele on a 1-year deal, sources say.



The 6-foot-8 Faalele started every game over the last 2 seasons and has a familiarity with several coaches, including John Harbaugh. pic.twitter.com/PHpYDPFVGj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2026

Faalele was originally drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Minnesota as an offensive tackle, but spent the past two years of his career starting all 36 games for the Ravens at right guard, including the 2024 playoffs. In his first year as a full-time starter, he rounded into a Pro Bowl alternate, but he significantly regressed last year and will be looking to bounce back with the only head coach he has ever known.

"Those guys will do great up there as well," Hamilton said. "Everything has got an expiration date and [Harbaugh] did great stuff while he was here."

The losses of Likely, Ricard and blocking specialist Charlie Kolar to the Los Angeles Chargers were tough pills to swallow for Andrews, in particular, given that it gutted his position group and meant some of his closest friends would be playing elsewhere, but he's excited for them nonetheless.

"Those guys worked have their butts off," Andrews said. "They put in the work and they saw the reward and I'm excited for them to go out there and prove [to] everybody again and again."