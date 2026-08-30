Ravens Trade Rookie OT Diego Pounds To Chiefs

Instead of waiting around and hoping that some of the talented young players who they will inevitably have to release clear waivers and can be brought back on the practice squad, the Baltimore Ravens are continuing to be proactive rather than having to settle with potentially cutting their losses.

A few hours after reports broke that they were shipping nose tackle C.J. Okoye off to reunite with John Harbaugh and his host of former Ravens with the New York Giants, a move they have since confirmed, they have now reportedly agreed to trade rookie offensive tackle Diego Pounds to the Kansas City Chiefs, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The #Ravens are trading OT Diego Pounds to the #Chiefs, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



The undrafted free agent from Ole Miss, who weighs 330, was … pound-for-pound … one of @PFF’s highest-graded rookies this preseason. pic.twitter.com/9E7s8zMpSZ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 29, 2026

According to ESPN Chiefs beat writer Nate Taylor, it's for similar compensation in the form of future NFL Draft capital. While Okoye went for a 2028 seventh-round pick, Pounds is fetching a 2028 sixth-round selection. Both players are massive human beings who are in the 6-foot-6 and 330-plus-pound club.

Pounds signed with the Ravens after surprisingly going undrafted out of Ole Miss despite having as high as a fourth-round grade from some pundits, and given his frame and the fact that he plays a premium position. He appeared in all three of the Ravens' preseason games, never as a starter, and he never truly threatened second-year pro Carson Vinson for the swing tackle role behind starters Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten.

With the deadline to have rosters trimmed down to the initial 53 set for Sunday at 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, general manager Eric DeCosta might still make another move or two he could make to net the Ravens some more future assets.

Tracking reported releases thus far

Aug 28, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Jonathan Ward (35) cuts away from Washington Commanders safety Qwuantrezz Knight (32) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to multiple reports, the Ravens have already begun the roster-trimming process by releasing or waiving the following players.

CB Robert Longerbeam



C Nick Dawkins



FB/TE Lucas Scott



QB Austin Reed

RB Dontae McMillian



DT Aaron Graves



WR Octavian Smith



CB Lardarius Webb Jr.



LB Jamon Johnson



G Evan Beerntsen



DT Dion Wilson Jr.



RB Jonathan Ward



OLB Kaimon Rucker



WR Cornelius Johnson



TE Tyler Pezza



WR Cortez Braham Jr.



WR Xavier Guillory



S Silas Walters



WR Dayton Wade



RB Elijah Tau-Tolliver



LB Michael Barrett



WR Chris Moore



S K’Von Wallace



OT David Sharpe

Another move the team is slated to make, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, is placing cornerback Bilhal Kone on short-term injured reserve to begin the regular season. This means that the second-year pro is not expected to be among the wave of additional players who will be cut between now and the deadline.

Kone will have to miss at least the first four games and will be eligible to make his NFL regular-season debut in Week 5 on Sunday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons. The 2025 sixth-rounder missed his entire rookie season with a severe knee injury he suffered last preseason. After making an impressive recovery in less than a year, he started each of the Ravens' two exhibition games this year but sat out the finale with an undisclosed minor injury.