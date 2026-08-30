Ravens Trade Rookie OT Diego Pounds To Chiefs
Instead of waiting around and hoping that some of the talented young players who they will inevitably have to release clear waivers and can be brought back on the practice squad, the Baltimore Ravens are continuing to be proactive rather than having to settle with potentially cutting their losses.
A few hours after reports broke that they were shipping nose tackle C.J. Okoye off to reunite with John Harbaugh and his host of former Ravens with the New York Giants, a move they have since confirmed, they have now reportedly agreed to trade rookie offensive tackle Diego Pounds to the Kansas City Chiefs, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
According to ESPN Chiefs beat writer Nate Taylor, it's for similar compensation in the form of future NFL Draft capital. While Okoye went for a 2028 seventh-round pick, Pounds is fetching a 2028 sixth-round selection. Both players are massive human beings who are in the 6-foot-6 and 330-plus-pound club.
Pounds signed with the Ravens after surprisingly going undrafted out of Ole Miss despite having as high as a fourth-round grade from some pundits, and given his frame and the fact that he plays a premium position. He appeared in all three of the Ravens' preseason games, never as a starter, and he never truly threatened second-year pro Carson Vinson for the swing tackle role behind starters Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten.
With the deadline to have rosters trimmed down to the initial 53 set for Sunday at 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, general manager Eric DeCosta might still make another move or two he could make to net the Ravens some more future assets.
Tracking reported releases thus far
According to multiple reports, the Ravens have already begun the roster-trimming process by releasing or waiving the following players.
- CB Robert Longerbeam
C Nick Dawkins
- FB/TE Lucas Scott
- QB Austin Reed
- RB Dontae McMillian
- DT Aaron Graves
- WR Octavian Smith
- CB Lardarius Webb Jr.
- LB Jamon Johnson
- G Evan Beerntsen
- DT Dion Wilson Jr.
- RB Jonathan Ward
- OLB Kaimon Rucker
- WR Cornelius Johnson
- TE Tyler Pezza
- WR Cortez Braham Jr.
- WR Xavier Guillory
- S Silas Walters
- WR Dayton Wade
- RB Elijah Tau-Tolliver
- LB Michael Barrett
- WR Chris Moore
- S K’Von Wallace
- OT David Sharpe
Another move the team is slated to make, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, is placing cornerback Bilhal Kone on short-term injured reserve to begin the regular season. This means that the second-year pro is not expected to be among the wave of additional players who will be cut between now and the deadline.
Kone will have to miss at least the first four games and will be eligible to make his NFL regular-season debut in Week 5 on Sunday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons. The 2025 sixth-rounder missed his entire rookie season with a severe knee injury he suffered last preseason. After making an impressive recovery in less than a year, he started each of the Ravens' two exhibition games this year but sat out the finale with an undisclosed minor injury.
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Josh is a writer for Baltimore Ravens On SI focusing primarily on original content and reporting. He provides analysis, breakdowns, profiles, and reports on important news and transactions from and about the Ravens. His professional resume as a sports reporter includes covering local events, teams, and athletes in his hometown of Anchorage, Alaska for Anchorage Daily News. His coverage on the Ravens and other NFL teams has been featured on Heavy.com/sports, Maryland Sports Blog and most recently Baltimore Beatdown from 2021 until 2025.