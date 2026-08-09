Rookie Adam Randall Checking All The Boxes To Become A "Joker" Role In Ravens Offense

Of all the young players on the Ravens roster, and particularly among those heading into the first NFL preseason games, Adam Randall stands out.

The pick at the bottom of the fifth round continues to impress his teammates and coaches. And this staff continues to throw more at him. And he continues to meet the challenge. Randall, who excelled at both wide receiver and running back at Clemson, is being asked to learn those positions as well as some tight end concepts, as we hear it, plus try to master the art of pass protection at this level, which is quite different from college.

For Randall, who only played one year at the running back position and wasn’t being lined up in the backfield prior to that, to attack oncoming 250-pound pass rushers head on, one might think that’s part of the pro job requirements causing him the biggest challenge. But that does not seem to be the case whatsoever. It’s quite likely, given how much is being asked of him (on special teams as well) that Randall is thrust into many and varied situations in the exhibition games, and to this point he’s done nothing but make a great impression.

“I’m looking forward to the preseason with him,” said running backs coach Eddie Faulkner, one of the most experienced coaches on a young offensive staff, “just to see his growth because I think he’s got a really high ceiling.”

You don’t get to see the field with the starting quarterback on it – practice or otherwise – unless the coaches trust you to have the right mentality and understanding of pass protection. Even in practice where touching the quarterback is forbidden, it’s something that must be earned.

“It’s not only the fundamental part of doing it, but recognizing pass protections,” Faulkner said. “That takes time.”

Faulkner doesn’t have too many novices in his group and it’s clear the Ravens believe Randall can help them right away, so the coach is working closely with him explaining exotic NFL blitz packages and trying to expose him to as much as possible on film. This young man has a unique frame – 6-foot-3, 230 pounds – and does not shy away from contract and that package also comes with unlocked hips and lateral movement and soft hands for catching passes.

“You can’t show up in Game1 and see all these exotic pressures and this be the first time we talk about it,” Faulkner said.

So, how’s that process going?

“Adam is smart guy,” Faulkner said. “He picks it up quick … But it starts from a physicality standpoint. You have to be willing to be physical and he is. And then I can help coach him up on it and I can help him.

“And I tell him all the time you need to look like a receiver who converted to running back - meaning when you do get opportunities to run routes out of the backfield, you understand spacing and whether it’s zone or man (coverage) or how you need to run your routes accordingly. And he’s ahead of the curve that way.”

None of this, of course, is a surprise to you if you frequent this space, because we have been decoding Randall's potential in this offense for months.

Randall As A Joker

Those traits Faulkner detailed have Randell primed for a unique role in this offense, potentially. New offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is a disciple of Broncos head coach Sean Payton, and one of Payton’s core hubs in his offense is having a “Joker” who is a hybrid tight end, running back, fullback, receiver. The body types have changed some for him over the years – with Doyle working under on him on Payton’s staffs in New Orleans and Denver – from Jeremy Shockey to Reggie Bush to Darren Sproles.

This player must be physical enough to hold up in an interior role with heavy blocking-first duties at times but also explosive enough to win downfield and beat defensive backs in coverage out of the slot or spit wide. Payton himself believed Randall – a high school quarterback – was uniquely positioned in this draft as a Joker and he spent countless hours working him out twice privately.

He lit up when I asked him about Randall on “The Daily Flock Show,” and called him his “pet cat” in this draft and believes he is an ideal “Joker” candidate for his protegee. And Payton called Randall’s ability to make highlight-reel plays “quite impressive.”

Doyle and this staff haven’t been probed much about the Joker role and who fits, but everything Faulkner said tells you everything you need to know if you know what to listen for. And we do. And as he’s been given more carries in practice, that’s quite telling too.

“The more he can do those situations (running the ball), I think, for him, the better,” rookie head coach Jesse Minter said. “I thought he had a really good year at running back last year at Clemson. He has really good versatility. He is good out of the backfield, obviously, with his receiver background.

“He is a big body, so he is learning — continuing to learn — to run behind his pads and use that size to his advantage. But, I ‘m really pleased with how he has done. I think he has a lot of versatility. He has done some nice things on special teams as well … I like where he’s at."

Among all the players who will see real action against the Eagles on Saturday – and most veterans won’t to hear Minter tell it – Randall is quite high on my must-see list.

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