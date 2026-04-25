The Baltimore Ravens' Biggest Draft Needs and Most Likely Picks in Rounds 4 Through 7

So far, the Baltimore Ravens have been one conservative team, staying put at all three draft spots they held in the first three rounds before the 2026 NFL Draft started.

Now, comes the fun part. Baltimore owns eight more selections, including four in the fifth round, and you can expect general manager Eric DeCosta to move around quite a bit on the third day of selections.

After picking up Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane in the first round (14th overall), Missouri edge rusher Zion Young (45th) in the second, and USC wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane (80th) in the third, where will the Ravens be looking next?

Let’s take a look.

What Are Baltimore's Top Remaining Needs for the Last Four Rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft?

Baltimore still has eight picks to make in the final four rounds and a bunch of holes to address on its roster.

Center Connor Lew is the most interesting name still available for the Ravens, as he was considered by some as the best prospect at the position despite an ACL tear last season. The production is there, and the last four rounds are the place to gamble on players with high-risk, high-reward considerations. A trade package to move up to the top of the fourth for Lew should be an option worth considering to start Day 3.

The tight end talent pool dried up pretty quickly on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft, but there are still a few names that should be considered by the Ravens, including Texas’ Jack Endries and Baylor’s Michael Trigg. Veteran Mark Andrews is still waiting on a complement.

A late round running back that can pick up some of the slack after Keaton Mitchell bolted for the Chargers should be in play as well, with names like Penn State’s Nicholas Singleton and Navy’s Eli Heidenreich as options.

Addressing the cornerback room looks like a must for DeCosta as the fourth-round approaches, as this could be the perfect time to pull the trigger on Tennessee’s Jermod McCoy, despite the medical concerns that have caused him to fall out of the first three rounds. Miami’s Keionte Scott is another big-time player who could get summoned by the Ravens on the last day of picks.

Selecting a late-round quarterback is a good idea almost every year, but it’s even better when you have so much draft capital for the final few rounds. The Ravens should certainly give Arkansas’ Taylen Green consideration as a fourth-round possibility.



Defensive linemen like Texas Tech’s massive Lee Hunter and Navy’s nimble Landon Robinson will be on the Ravens’ radar, as well.

DeCosta admitted the team identified around 197 draftable players, and with so many picks remaining in the last few rounds, it’s more than likely that Baltimore will attempt to jump up a few notches in order to secure the most of those draftable players as they can, instead of investing the last few selections on players the team considers UDFAs.