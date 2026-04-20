Baltimore Ravens 7-Round Mock Draft: A Complete Blueprint for Fortifying Offensive Line

The week of the 2026 NFL Draft is finally upon us, and with it, officially comes the end of the mock draft season. With the second-most picks in the league with 11, the Baltimore Ravens are poised to upgrade their roster at certain positions and completely overhaul at others if the board falls right.

This will be a pivotal draft for general manager Eric DeCosta as the franchise prepares to embark on the first year of the Jesse Minter era as the new head coach after replacing his former mentor, John Harbaugh, who was fired at the onset of the offseason after 18 seasons at the helm.

With that in mind, here is the final full seven-round projection for how the Ravens' 2026 NFL Draft class could unfold over the course of the three-day event, with early focus being on rebuilding their offensive trenches.

First round No. 14: IOL Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

The Ravens go chalk and use their first overall selection on the prospect that the majority of prominent pundits and analysts have mocked to them the most throughout the pre-draft process. This match makes too much sense not to happen unless a higher-rated player at a more valuable position falls to them here, such as a Miami edge rusher, Rueben Bain Jr., or LSU cornerback, Mansoor Delane.

Olaivavega Ioane is a true plug-and-play starter with perennial Pro Bowl potential pic.twitter.com/eHlFEi11tX — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) April 16, 2026

Ioane is viewed as the top offensive lineman in this entire class, regardless of position, and the best among all those who naturally play along the interior by a s significant margin. During his pre-draft press conference, DeCosta described him as the prototypical prospect at the position that is "straight from central casting of what you want your guards to look like." By taking him, they will have vastly improved both starting guard spots after reuniting with veteran John Simpson in free agency.

Second round No. 45: EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois

Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) pursues Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Usat Wisconsin Vs Illinois Football 100122 1007 Ttm | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ravens use their first pick on Day 2 of the draft to further bolster their pass rush after signing four-time Pro Bowl veteran Trey Hendrickson to a franchise record free agent deal last month. Jacas plays with the intensity, physicality and violent hands that Baltimore covets in its edge defenders and he comes from a strong wrestling background, which is always a huge plus for trench players on both sides of the ball.

Jacas was steadily productive throughout college, popping as a freshman with four sacks and five tackles for loss to earn Freshman All-American honors.

Over his final two seasons for the Orange Men, he racked up 19 sacks, including a career-high 11 as a senior, recorded 13-plus tackles for loss and forced three fumbles in each as well. Adding him to a rotation on the edge with Hendrickson, 2025 second-rounder Mike Green and Tavius Robinson would give the Ravens quite the ferocious quartet.

Third round No. 80: IOL Logan Jones, Iowa

Sep 6, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Logan Jones (65) reacts after a play against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The Ravens head back to the same program they got three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum from to land his ideal replacement. Jones was the former first-rounder's successor with the Hawkeyes and will do the same in the pros if this ideal scenario were to play out on Day 2.

Linderbaum and Jones aren't just proud alumni who happen to play the same position; their draft and overall athletic profiles are similar, as are their lists of accolades. As seniors, both received the Dave Rimington award, given to the most outstanding center in the nation. They each make up for their lack in size at 6-oot-2, right around 300 pounds, having sub-32-inch arms by being impressive athletes who would thrive in an outside zone-heavy run-blocking scheme, which just so happens to be what the Ravens are expected to deploy under new run-game coordinator and offensive line coach, Dwayne Ledford, and new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

🎥Film Breakdown🎥



Logan Jones, Center - Iowa



▫️6’3 | 300

▫️Unanimous All-American

▫️2x First Team All-Big Ten

▫️Rimington Trophy Winner (Best C)



Will be a very good fit in a zone-heavy scheme. pic.twitter.com/wnmkYYKBOr — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) March 10, 2026

Fourth round No. 115: TE Justin Joly, N.C. State

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches the ball for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

After losing both of their talented young tight ends, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar, in free agency, the Ravens begin replenishing their ranks at the position by using their first of eight picks on Day 3 to take the former member of the Wolfpack.

Joly most closely resembles Likely in the sense that he is a sure-handed pass-catching specialist who exhibits great body control with an ability to make impressive adjustments to the ball whenever it reaches his general vicinity.

Joly can play above the rim in contested catch situations and knows how to uncover on extended plays, a valuable skill in Baltimore. Lamar Jackson is elite at buying time, and he and Likely connected for highlight plays over their four years together. Joly began at the University of Connecticut before transferring, finishing with 92 catches for 1,150 yards and 11 touchdowns, including a career-high seven as a senior.

Fifth round No. 154: DT Landon Robinson, Navy

Dec 14, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) fumbles after colliding with Army Black Knights linebacker Baylor Newsom (21) on a punt return at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

With the first of their four picks in this round, the Ravens take one of the best interior pass rushers in this year's draft class with the former Midshipman standout.

Despite being one of the most freakishly athletic prospects, especially among defensive linemen, Robinson wasn't invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine but put on a show at his Pro Day. His lack of measurables at 5-foot-11 and 293 pounds didn't stop him from terrorizing opposing offenses the past three seasons, amassing 14.5 sacks, 18.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Robinson's defensive coordinator for his entire career in Annapolis, Maryland, was new Ravens safeties coach P.J. Volker, who he likely saw in the team facility when they hosted him for a private workout a few weeks ago.

As a senior, he recorded career-highs with 6.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss, which earned him American Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors. While the team just drafted an undersized defensive tackle last year with 2025 sixth-rounder Aeneas 'Fub' Peebles, that shouldn't dissuade them from taking another, especially with the uncertainty surrounding two-time Pro Bowl veteran Nnamdi Madubuike's availability moving forward.

Fifth round No. 162: TE Will Kacmarek, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Will Kacmarek (89) rushes the ball along the sideline as Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Louis Moore (7) moves in Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ravens double up at the tight end position in the same draft for the fifth time in franchise history with this selection of the former Buckeye.

His profile coming into the league most closely resembles what Kolar developed into at the NFL level, which is serving the role of a traditional 'Y' who predominantly lines up in-line and shines as a blocker.

Will Kacmarek is a true in-line TE who will make an NFL playcaller happy for a long time pic.twitter.com/XNjwGrqpeG — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) April 14, 2026

Kacmarek put up prolific numbers as a pass catcher at either of the college programs he suited for, never once eclipsing 22 catches or reaching 300 receiving yards in a single season. Yet, he still managed to show some promising glimpses of potential when he did have the ball in his hands.

He performed well at the Combine with a 4.74 in the 40-yard dash, a vertical leap of 36" and a broad jump of 9-foot-11 at 261 pounds.

Fifth round No. 173: WR Josh Cameron, Baylor

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Ravens take advantage of the amazing depth of this year's receiver class by selecting a big-bodied pass catcher with intriguing all-purpose potential. At 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds with 33 1/8" arms, the former Bear provides Jackson with another target with a large catch radius and propensity for making contested catches or just coming down with passes with defenders in tight coverage. In college, Cameron was a ball-winner out of the outside as well as in the red zone and dominated at the catch point. He was Baylor's leading receiver over his last two years, recording 19 touchdowns, 121 catches and 1,626 receiving yards over that span.

The former Big 12 standout also brings a dynamic skill set as a punt returner to the table as well. He earned First Team All-Conference honors as a junior as a return specialist after averaging 20.7 yards per punt return, and received honorable mention recognition as a senior.

Cameron would provide excellent competition for 2025 sixth-rounder LaJohntay Wester for the starting punt returner job for the Ravens while still being able to potentially carve out a role on offense.

Fifth round No. 174: CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin State

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks defensive back Charles Demmings (21) intercepts a pass as Jacksonville State Gamecocks take on Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks during the FCS Kickoff at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Jacksonville State Gamecocks lead Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 21-17. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the Ravens having several new young coaches who specialize in developing talent in the secondary, DeCosta provides them with an athletic small school product with impressive traits, with the last of their hoard of picks in this round.

The former Lumberjack had a strong showing at the Combine, running a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash with a 10-yard split of 1.55, and he leapt to marks of 42" in the vertical and 11-feet in the broad. Demmings' ball production in college was sensational with 26 pass breakups and nine interceptions over four years, including a career-high four picks as a senior in 2025.

Stephen F. Austin CB Charles Demmings has really solid tape. Early day 3 pick imo pic.twitter.com/5jOEZCtU8r — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) November 14, 2025

The Ravens will have a pair of nine-year veterans playing on expiring deals in 2026 with Marlon Humphrey and Chidobe Awuzie. A gifted young player who can contribute on special teams right away, potentially develop into at least a quality depth piece and possibly even blossom into a starter someday, as Minter did with Cam Hart during his two-year stint as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, is well worth the late-round dart throw.

Sixth round No. 211: P Brett Thorson, Georgia

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs punter Brett Thorson (92) punts the ball to the Texas Longhorns during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Ravens replace homegrown First Team All Pro punter Jordan Stout, who followed former head coach John Harbaugh to the New York Giants to become the highest-paid player at his position, with another big-legged specialist who knows how to consistently pin opposing offenses back deep.

The Australian specialist is coming off a stellar senior season in which he was a field-flipping weapon for the Bulldogs, having averaged 45.52 yards per punt, recorded 15 of 50-plus yards, and had 23 downed inside the opposing 20-yard line. As a result, he earned Second Team All-American and All-SEC honors, as well as receiving the Ray Guy award, given to the nation's top punter. To ensure they get their preferred choice and the consensus top prospect at the position, the Ravens might even consider drafting a round earlier with one of their fifth-round picks.

It is honestly impossible to have a better punt.



PERFECTION from Brett Thorson. pic.twitter.com/kZLaE1NMi2 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 5, 2022

Seventh round No. 250: EDGE Vincent Anthony Jr., Duke

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. (7) celebrates his sack of California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Ravens double-dip at edge rusher, too, with this pick of the former Blue Devil who spent the last four years under the tutelage of new Ravens outside linebacker coach Harland Bower.

He follows him to Baltimore in this projection, coming off a senior season in which he led the team with a career-high 7.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss, earning All-ACC honorable mention honors. Anthony has the makings of a solid developmental pass rush specialist who possesses the length (34 1/8" arms) and bend to get around the edge, and once he adds more weight to his slender frame, he could eventually become an every-down contributor.

Vincent Anthony Jr, Edge Duke University. 6’5 250lbs Certainly looked the part at the @seniorbowl his Length at 78 inches creates natural leverage problems for tackles trying to punch inside his frame. Explosive first step off the ball generates immediate pressure and forces… pic.twitter.com/OLgDfGG43s — DraftNerd (@TALKINGBALL1) February 9, 2026

Seventh round No. 253: ILB Erick Hunter, Morgan State

The Ravens use a Day 3 pick on a prospect from a historically Black College for the second year in a row, except this time it's from one in their own backyard in Baltimore. Hunter is also a local product who grew up in Capitol Heights, Maryland, and attended the team's local Pro Day.

He is coming off a standout senior season in which he earned HBCU All-American honors after leading the Bears with 102 tackles, including 14 for loss, to go along with four sacks, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and an interception. Hunter tested exceptionally well at the HBCU Combine and can come in and contribute right away on special teams while continuing to develop at linebacker.

One player that has made quite the impression so far in this American Bowl game is linebacker Erick Hunter (6'4, 220 lbs) out of @MSUBearsFB.



Keep that name in mind. pic.twitter.com/o9WUIO8Unh — Steelers Black and Gold Nation (@B_GNation1) January 23, 2026