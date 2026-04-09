The Ravens Three Biggest Losses Of The Offseason Might Surprise You

Collectively, no team lost as many starting snaps and, arguably quality snaps at that, than the Baltimore Ravens. There was a significant purge in free agency.

Not all departures are created equally, however, and some will sting more than others. Some will be far more difficult to replace than others. Some, frankly. Just had to go.

This new coaching staff is the great unknown, with most key figures being asked to do things they’ve never encountered before. That can be refreshing and create a new vibe and provide a new springboard for a franchise and coaching regime that had grown stale. But there was some institutional memory lost and some existing bonds that are now broken. And it won’t be easy to get over that in some instances.

These three departures resonate the loudest

1) Todd Monken

Want to get me really hype about the 2026 Ravens? Want me to fully buy Jesse Minter’s overall staff in Year One? Want to allay my fears about Lamar Jackson clicking with a novice play caller? Tell me the Browns called it all off and Monk came walking back into the building.

He had his faults like everyone, but this is an elite offensive mind who understood putting people in positions to succeed and he brough out more in many; some like Rashod Bateman and maybe even Zay Flowers will be hard pressed to do what they at their best under Monken moving forward. I’d buy the Over 11.5 win total for this team if Monk was the OC. Especially given how this staff was constructed (Joe Lombardi is the mastermind to mentor Declan Doyle?!?!).

This is going to be a exceedingly difficult guy to replace given who is now coaching this offense. He was the architect of a passing game where anyone one three tight ends and three-to-four-receivers and two running backs could be a game-breaking weapon at any moment in time. It ain't the norm and it ain't easy. Ask G-Ro (former OC Greg Roman).

2) Tyler Linderbaum

Duh. Dude reset the interior offensive line market. I thought some of the hype surrounding him got overblown, the size is a limitation and he couldn’t overcome the substandard guards he was forced to operate with last year. The Raiders overpaid and I wouldn’t take a center that high (especially only for four years of service), but this is a top six center in the game and he had Lamar’s trust and he’s a proven commodity and having him in the building everyday as a new offense was installed would have been significant.

The left tackle could go at any moment and the guard situation is so bleak people keep mocking them to Baltimore in the first round. The QB is used to a center who is fairly special and with a rookie OC, this relationship is even more important. Wouldn't have paid him that kind of money and they hype got out of control, but a damn good football player and key piece in this overall fabric.

3) Jordan Stout

Say what you want about Harbs the last few years an the distant look and some of the ridiculous comments he made. But he is a special teams savant and Stout was a force in his contract years. Teams are swinging back to looking at height and distance and not just directional stuff and after a rough start to his career Stout did it all in 2025.

He looks primed to be a major factor on field position for years to come, and with so much unknown and uncertain about this 2026 Ravens squad, being able to pin people deep is a big deal. Tyler Loop already gives me pause and after decades of having a “Wolfpack” type scenario on lockdown, now this team might be searching for multiple specialists. I keep hearing they might be primed to invest real draft capital into the punter from Georgia. Hmmm.