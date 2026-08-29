Three Players Ravens Should Be Hoping Get Cut Elsewhere on Roster Cutdown Day

The Ravens certainly have areas of their roster they are seeking to fortify ahead of Week 1. Several.

And there are some veterans who have ties to the Ravens or ties to Ravens coaches who may be cut this weekend and/or available in minor trade who I strongly believe would absolutely appeal to Baltimore. Even before the Ravens finalize their initial round of cuts, the team looks short a pass catcher, the second-string offensive line leaves much to be desired, the running back room could get this fast and it’s widely known around the league that inside linebacker is another position the Ravens would like to fortify with outside talent.

It’s the wildest 48 hours in the NFL in terms of transactions, and things can go in a different direction all of a sudden, there is a ripple impact to each and every move. These veterans would be an upgrade to the Ravens depth cart in a multitude of ways.

ILB Malik Harrison, Steelers

Roquan Smith has gone backwards, bigtime, for two years now. Teddy Buchanan emerged as his top sidekick last season as a rookie and someone who could perhaps even get a chance to wear the green dot himself one day but his late-season ACL tear was always going to put the start of 2026 in jeopardy.

He didn’t play a snap in the preseason games and throwing him out there Week 1 seems a stretch. Trenton Simpson hasn’t been a good fit at all in that role and we get to a bunch of undrafted rookies after that.

Harrison knows this defense inside out from his time as third-round pick here and executing it when Mike Macdonald was calling plays. Ravens have been watching him closely and he makes real money but with a $391M payroll, now’s not the time to cry over a few million bucks.

The Steelers are as loaded at linebacker as the Ravens are at defensive back. This is a fit.

RB Jaleel McLaughlin, Broncos

Broncos coach Sean Payton loves him – which means so does Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, who was with both in Denver – loves him. He’s looked okay in NFL games and is great depth. Payton keeps collective running backs, however, and the Ravens depth runners have both been banged up this offseason.

Knowing the system inside out would be a big help. Having this versatile back on the practice squad would be awesome. Now, that could be where Denver is hoping to hide him, and maybe he’d prefer to stay where he is. But I like him game and I like his story and I like his connections to the offense.

OT Broderick Jones, Steelers

These two franchises see players the way a lot of the time and tend to have similar needs. He has been a total bust so far and had an awful preseason. But are we sure about Carson Vinson as the top swing tackle? Are we sure about Ronnie Stanley staying healthy again?

I don’t think Roger Rosengarten is a left tackle. Bringing Jones in and trying to rebuild him on the fly and coach him up and maybe have a potential starting caliber tackle in the future would be huge. I reported all spring that hulking tackle Kadyn Proctor was the prospect the Ravens would have pounced on if he was there when they selected and they had to at least consider a move up for him.

This was as similar prospect a few years ago with considerable warts but also some elite traits.

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