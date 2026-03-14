Ravens Finally Have Fourth-Quarter Finisher With Star Pass Rusher

One of the biggest reasons the Baltimore Ravens have been unable to get over the hump and reach the Super Bowl, despite falling short in some of their biggest games in both the regular and postseason since their last title run, is their inability to close out games on defense.

During the Lamar Jackson era, they've had arguably the best team in the league at least three times in the last eight years. However, the most glaring missing piece in their roster construction has been the absence of a true difference-maker on the edge who can take over and absolutely wreck an opposing offense when it matters most, in the fourth quarter when games are ultimately won and lost.

With the signing of four-time Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson, who spent the last five seasons being that type of game-wrecker for the Cincinnati Bengals, the Baltimore Ravens have finally found the closer they've been looking for and sorely needed.

"One of the things that stood out to me, since 2021, Trey is second in the NFL in fourth-quarter sacks," head coach Jesse Minter said. "When we talk about being able to have a closer mentality and finish games and dominate the fourth quarter, Trey is the epitome of that."

During the latter portion of former head coach John Harbaugh's tenure, the team became notorious for making history in the wrong way, having the most blown fourth-quarter leads and double-digit leads in the league.

Hendrickson was leading the league in fourth-quarter sacks heading into last season and was on pace for a third straight double-digit sack campaign before a core muscle injury cut his season short after seven games. Now that he is fully healthy and has both a new team and a new lease on life after a tumultuous last couple of offseasons with his former team, the former First Team All Pro is ready and highly motivated to be the closer the Ravens have been searching for.

"I want the other 10 guys to count on me," Hendrickson said. "If we're in a place and it's a pinch, you've got to have gas in the tank. You've got to be able to push when everybody else doesn't want to."

That mentality was instilled in the Orlando, Florida native by his father at a young age, back when he used to push a '92 [Ford Mustang] 5.0 as part of his offseason training because University of Florida legendary quarterback Tim Tebow made it popular.

"You want to quit the first quarter of a mile but we finished every mile and that started way back in the day," Hendrickson said. "[The] fourth quarter is always where you always push the most. You finish your gassers and it's instilled in OTAs and training camp. Being in that position has been an incredible honor and I plan on continuing to push myself to be the best I can be."

Hendrickson takes pride in preparing to be at his best late in games

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) assists with drills during a preseason training camp practice in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, July 31, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's been nearly a decade since the Ravens had an edge defender with a natural and consistent knack for coming up with clutch plays with the game on the line to either seal a decisive victory or give the offense a chance to mount a potential game-winning drive of their own.

The last player they had who fit that description was franchise all-time sack leader and future Hall of Famer Terrell Suggs. His last season with the team was in 2018, and his last double-digit sack season was the year before, in 2017, when he led the team with 11.

The process of being the kind of player who rises to the occasion and plays their best when their best is required starts long before the season opener. It takes a lot of work that begins in the spring and summer when players train on their own and finally get together for Organized Team Activities, a portion of the offseason program Hendrickson looks forward to each year, especially now that he's with the Ravens.

"I'm excited to go to OTAs, I'm excited to go to training camp," Hendrickson said. "I'm a football player. I like my hand in the dirt. I like the smell of the grass. I like my cleats sweating when I come in from a hard training camp practice."

After spending the past half-decade locking horns in live games for rival teams, he is especially looking forward to getting to go up against Ravens two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley in practice when the team reconvenes, so they can help each other get better every chance they get.

"Can you believe what we can do if we sharpen each other for Game 1? That's what I'm excited for," Hendrickson said.

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