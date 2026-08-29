What Ravens Friday Snap Counts Reveal About 53-Man Roster And Practice Squad

Some of the biggest decisions for the Ravens initial 53-man roster won’t have anything to do with how they divvied up snap counts and doled out snaps.

They need to decide if they need to keep three quarterbacks based on how well undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano performed yet again and they need to determine what options out there might be better than Tyler Loop, because the young kicker has great upside but is very much struggling in the moment and has been since Week 17 of last season with a missed kick that ended Baltimore’s season.

The snap counts in the final preseason game – especially one in which a conservative head coach is in charge and so many veterans have sat through all the exhibitions – can be the trickiest of all to make sense of. But we have some ideas of where this roster is going by position and the snap count leaders by position help us get there.

Here are your Leaders for Friday night’s 41-3 thrashed of Washington at M&T Bank Stadium:

Offensive Line

Corey Bullock: The depth center missed time throughout the spring and summer with injuries and led the offense with 51 snaps played of the 69 they took on that side of the ball. Has seemed destined for the practice squad for quite some time, while veteran center Ethan Pocic played 30 snaps in his final tuneup. Reserve tackle Gerard Lichtenhan, Baltimore’s snap leader of the preseason, moved to left tackle for this one and watched a lot of the fourth quarter.

Quarterback

Fagnano: We have run out of superlatives with this young man. If Skylar Thompson doesn’t end up on IR right before the first preseason game does any of this happen? Undrafted rookie made the most of his 44 snaps again, shined under center play action and bootleg elements and was one of the best QBs in the NFL in exhibitions. Can they stash on practice squad?

Receiver

Devontez Walker: This is interesting to me, as his snap count soared even higher, up to 40 in this game, despite him seemingly being a lock for the team. Now, they sat three guys ahead of him – Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and rookie Ja’Kobi Lane, but still seemed to have ample depth. Are they concerned Bateman might end up on the Commissioner’s Exempt List?

Tight End/Fullback

Lucas Scott: We explained why we thought he was sneaky important player going into the preseason finale and this team could use the fullback element with some questions about the interior offensive line and the move to I-formation stuff. He played 32 snaps and was used in a multitude of “Joker” ways, and if they team does lean into 11 personnel is there a chance he dresses over one of the rookie TEs against some opponents?

Running Back

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Rasheen Ali (26) rushes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rasheen Ali: They needed to give the special teams ace and return guy and backup running back some work after time missed and he looked quite kid, playing 23 snaps, as did rookie Joker Adam Randall, who played a few less. Both earned praise from Minter after the game.

Linebacker

Dominic DeLuca: The workhorse of the defense played all 52 snaps. I know they want to add a veteran inside linebacker, but this former walk-on at Penn State seems destined for the practice squad.

Defensive back

Robert Longerbeam: The former sixth-round pick has his snaps ramped way up, logging 41 in this game. He is facing a real numbers crunch here. The secondary is the most crowded position group on the NFL. Could they get K’von Wallace on the practice squad at safety? Do they embrace their young and future at corner and move Marlon Humphrey now?

EDGE

Adisa Isaac: Feels like too little too late getting a long look in this game against a terrible Washington depth chart that got embarrassed all summer long. Some on the personnel side will try to make the case for the former third-round pick, who played roughly half the game (25 snaps), but this looked like a very uphill climb going into Friday and Ethan Burke and Kaimon Rucker, who are in this same roster fight, shined again.

Defensive Line

David Olajiga/Adam Graves: Another unit where options seemingly abound after years of being way too suspect there. These two were getting a shot because so many sat. Can Nnamdi Madubuike be ready for Week 1? That’s what really matters here.

Subscribe To "The Daily Flock" On YouTube For The Best Ravens Coverage And Coversations: