What the Baltimore Ravens Have Done in the Past With Their 2026 NFL Draft Slots

No two NFL Drafts are the same, but looking back at what your team has done in the past can sometimes give you a pretty good idea of the caliber of players normally available at any given draft slot.

For the Baltimore Ravens, that means checking out the eight players chosen in the past at one of the 11 spots they're slated to pick in the 2026 NFL Draft:

14th Overall, First Round

The only time Baltimore has exercised this pick in the draft has been a home run. The Ravens selected All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton out of Notre Dame in 2022, and haven’t looked back since.

45th Overall, Second Round

The same 2022 NFL Draft that delivered Hamilton in the first, also delivered a bust in the second, where Baltimore took edge rusher David Ojabo at 45.

After 4.5 sacks over four seasons with the club, he’ll now play for the Dolphins.

80th Overall, Third Round

Baltimore has never executed the 80th pick, but managed to find Orlando Brown Jr. at 83 and Mark Andrews at 86 during the unforgettable 2018 NFL Draft.

115th Overall, Fourth Round

The Ravens have never pulled the trigger at 115th either. However, Dennis Pitta was drafted at 114 in 2010, while the team found Za’Darius Smith at 122 in 2015.

154th Overall, Fifth Round

Linebacker Ron Rogers, a sixth-round pickup from 1998, is the only Raven drafted at this spot to date. He never played a down for Baltimore.

162nd Overall, Fifth Round

Jordan Lasly got tabbed in this slot in 2018, a wideout out of UCLA who got summarily cut after a fight with teammates during a practice in his first offseason. He never appeared in an NFL game.

173rd Overall, Fifth Round

Offensive tackle Tony Pashos managed to build himself a nice decade-long NFL career after being selected by the Ravens -- for whom he played for three years -- in 2003. He ended up starting 82 out of 104 games played as a pro.

174th Overall, Fifth Round

Heisman Trophy winner Troy Smith became a Raven in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He lasted three years in Baltimore, where a bout with a rare disease called Lemierre's syndrome ultimately opened the door for then-rookie Joe Flacco to become the starter in 2008.

Quarterbacks are no strangers to the Ravens in this selection range, as Baltimore tabbed Tyrod Taylor at 180 in 2011.

211th Overall, Sixth Round

Baltimore has never selected at this spot before, but the team did find Darren Waller at 204 in 2015, and the Ravens unearthed Bradley Bozeman at 215 in 2018, and Geno Stone at 219 in 2020. There are still some starters to be found at this level, if you know where to look.

250th Overall, Seventh Round

Mike Mabry was a center out of UCF selected in 2003 who never got on the field for the team. Safety Sanoussi Kane was also picked up at this same spot in 2024, but he was waived mid-season during the 2025 campaign before latching on in Tennessee.

253rd Overall, Seventh Round

Baltimore has never picked at 253 before. As a matter of fact, the Ravens have only selected one player after the 250 pick: Antwoine Sanders at 258, a safety out of Utah who never played in the NFL but managed one year of service in the CFL.