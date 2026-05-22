4 Realistic Baltimore Ravens Additions That Could Still Happen This Offseason

Baltimore brought in former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to replace John Harbaugh as the man in charge. Then, Minter brought in the likes of Declan Doyle and the familiar face of Anthony Weaver to fill the offensive and defensive coordinator positions respectively.

The Ravens added former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, former New York Jets guard John Simpson and former Chicago Bears tight end Durham Smythe in free agency.

Baltimore turned around in April, adding first-round offensive guard Olaivavega Ioane and second-round defensive end Zion Young. Baltimore drafted receivers Ja’Kobi Lane (third round) and former St. Frances standout Elijah Sarratt, along with tight ends Matthew Hibner (fourth round) and Josh Cuevas (fifth round).

Many losses came in free agency as well – tight ends Isaiah Likely (New York Giants) and Charlie Kolar (Los Angeles Chargers) signed elsewhere. Baltimore lost four-year starting center Tyler Linderbaum to the Las Vegas Raiders, defensive backs Alohi Gilman (Chiefs) and Ar’Darius Washington (Giants), punter Jordan Stout (Giants), fullback Patrick Ricard (Giants)

A lot has changed, but more can still come. Especially with June 1st fast approaching.

Baltimore Trades For A Veteran Center

The Ravens lost Linderbaum to the Raiders, who inked a three-year, $81 million contract ($60 million guaranteed at signing). After losing Linderbaum, who made 66 starts in his four-year career, the Ravens will be thin in experienced centers. Former Maryland center Corey Bullock, free agent Jovaughn Gwyn (Atlanta Falcons), and Danny Pinter (Indianapolis Colts) will compete for the starting role. Neither has yet to start a game in the NFL.

The Trade: Arizona Cardinals send C Hjalte Froholdt for WR Rashod Bateman, DE Broderick Washington Jr., and G Andrew Vorhees

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals center Hjalte Froholdt (72) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Evaluation: This is an extremely steep price for one of the better centers in the league, but it is one that Baltimore will have to consider because of Froholdt’s ability to slot anywhere on the interior offensive line and experience. Froholdt, a native of Denmark, is an imposing presence at 6-foot-5, 310 pounds and has started 57 games in his six-year career. Additionally, he’s been healthy – playing 51 games in four seasons – good for four straight 17-game seasons. Froholdt’s Pro Football Focus grade was 69.4 last year, ranking 14th out of 40 centers.

Baltimore is giving up a lot—three players with substantial NFL results. Bateman, a 2021 first-round pick, has experienced ups and downs during his time with the Ravens. His best season was 2024, with 45 catches for 756 yards and nine receiving touchdowns. The following year, he played only 13 games with 19 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns, his least productive season.

Washington has been with the Ravens for six seasons, making 22 starts in 73 games. The 29-year-old has 110 tackles (53 solo), eight tackles for loss, and six sacks. Vorhees has 20 starts in 32 games across two seasons at left guard, with mixed results.

Kyle J. Andrews contributed to this story.

Baltimore might also find another potential center in the NFC North—especially with a team experiencing recent success.

The Trade: Chicago Bears send C Garrett Bradbury and a 2028 third-round pick for Tavius Robinson and a 2028 fourth-round pick.

Evaluation: Chicago double dipped at the center position this offseason, after the suprise retirement of Pro-Bowler Drew Dalman. The Bears signed former New England Patriots center, Garrett Bradbury, to a one-year/$4.7 million deal. Shortly after the Bears drafted their center of the future by selecting Iowa’s Logan Jones with their 57th overall pick.

From the look of things, the future may be now as Jones has proven himself to be a potential day one starter. Following in the footsteps of other great Hawkeye linemen. What this could mean for Chicago is that you can grab some value for Bradbury, in which Baltimore could be a great match.

Last season in New England, Bradbury made every start for the Patriots during their Super Bowl 61 campaign. Allowing zero sacks over 630 passing snaps and no penalties the entire season. Bradbury did have a lower PFF grade, recording a 60.1 overall and 63.1 passing grade, but Baltimore hasn’t shown an issue towards low grades as seen in the signing of John Simpson this free agency.

Bradbury could be a calming influence in the middle of the offensive line to bring up rookie guard Olaivavega Ioane and can continue playing with a dynamic dual-threat quarterback in Lamar Jackson. Going into year eight of his career, the 6-foot-3 and 300 lbs Bradbury could be a solid reinforcement at center until other options show promise, especially at a reduced price.

An anonymous executive told The Athletic that Bears C Garrett Bradbury is a logical target for the Ravens.



Baltimore is expected to let multiple players compete, but a veteran addition remains possible. pic.twitter.com/FUXpEvGiWG — Ravens Nation 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 (@LiveRavenNation) May 5, 2026

Baltimore would need to part with Tavius Robinson, who totaled five sacks and 18 tackles last season. Losing him might not sting as much given the depth added via Hendrickson and Zion Young. Chicago looks to strengthen its defensive line and would receive Robinson, a 27-year-old edge rusher.

Baltimore Brings Back Fan Favorite Wide Receiver

The Ravens headed into OTA’s with a youthful overflow to their wide receiver room. Baltimore’s mid‑round picks, Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, have the upside to grow quickly and if the team wants a veteran presence to guide them, reuniting with DeAndre Hopkins might be the answer.

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) makes a catch against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill (23) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Hopkins had a smaller role last season in the purple and black, with 330 receiving yards on 22 catches over 17 games. Even at 33 years old, Hopkins should flashes of what he’s capable of as a receiver with impeccable one-handed grabs. His impact in the locker room was felt despite the decline in production, with receivers like Rashod Bateman mentioning the benefits the unit received with Hopkins presence.

Bringing back Hopkins would be cheap as well on the Ravens books as he would be around five million per year to resign.

If the Ravens make that move, it would be an added perk to the development of Lane and Sarratt. As Hopkins' playstyle matches the abilities of both rookies.

Baltimore Further Reloads at Linebacker

The Ravens could continue building depth on defense by signing veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt, who was a mainstay for a division rival. Pratt is coming off a 2025 season in which he recorded 126 tackles, including six for loss, along with one interception and one forced fumble.

Although Pratt posted a 63.0 overall grade and a 67.6 run-defense grade, he took a step back last season after splitting time between the Colts and Raiders. At 30, he still has a ton left in the tank—it just depends on whether he’s placed in the right system.

With three consecutive seasons of 100-plus tackles, pairing Pratt with Roquan Smith and reuniting him with former Bengals teammate Henderson could further elevate Jesse Minter’s defense. Pratt’s ability to diagnose plays has been effective over the past two years, and lining up alongside Smith could help reestablish a position group that has struggled to find its footing since 2023.

As linebacker Teddye Buchanan continues to rehab from a knee injury and Trenton Simpson still needing time to develop, adding Pratt could help Baltimore weather the storm within its linebacker room.