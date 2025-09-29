Rex Ryan Has Strong Words for Jerry Jones After Micah Parsons Victory Lap
Jerry Jones had some things to say after his Dallas Cowboys kept up with the Green Bay Packers to earn a 40-40 tie on Sunday Night Football. The matchup brought Micah Parsons back to the building he called him and, more than anything, presented an opportunity for Jones to collect some evidence for his conclusion that it was in the Cowboys' best interest to move on from the All-Pro pass rusher.
Some of the highlights from that interview were presented on Monday morning's Get Up.
"You certainly had one of the most expensive players in the history of the NFL out there playing."
"I guess everybody was going to take a look tonight and decide if he's worth all that."
"It's very simple. Dak was indispensable in my mind .. Micah wasn't."
Mike Greenberg teed Rex Ryan by asking if Jones's decision was validated, which is a pretty big jump.
And Ryan wasn't having it.
"Hell no," the former coach said. "Are you kidding me? The reason you don't win that game is because Micah Parsons sacked your quarterback."
Ryan was speaking about this incredible bit of hustle from Parsons that helped the Packers salvage a tie.
He also added that Dallas did everything they could to prevent Parsons from making an impact by using double teams and chip blocking. Which explains why Parsons didn't light up the stat sheet. But that sort of tilts the argument in Jones's favor because if that can be done and it leads to 40 points then what is the true value of having such a weapon?
It's not wrong to highlight the first-year Packer for making one of the biggest plays of the game yet it's also hard to sit at a desk the day after a defense gives up 40 points and talk about how crucial a player was to their success.