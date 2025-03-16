Russell Wilson Shares Sweet Message to DK Metcalf Amid Steelers QB Rumors
As Russell Wilson anxiously awaits his NFL future this offseason, the free agent quarterback has been busy staying up to date on one of his former—and potentially current—teammates' day-to-day lives.
Wilson is reportedly ready to sign with the New York Giants or re-sign with the Steelers, but he has to wait for Aaron Rodgers to make his decision first, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
The waiting game isn't usually a fun one, yet Wilson appears to be in good spirits based on his latest social media activity.
Days after new Steelers wideout DK Metcalf announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Normani, Wilson sent Metcalf a heartfelt congratulatory message:
"I see you homie! We love you guys! @Ciara & I are so proud of yall two love birds!" Wilson wrote on X Friday night.
Wilson also wished Steelers coach Mike Tomlin a happy birthday in a sweet post on his Instagram Stories, and he shared a highlight of wide receiver George Pickens catching a touchdown along with the caption, "3 to 14."
Wilson noticeably went silent on social media early on in free agency and didn't react when the Metcalf trade went down. His Steelers-related online activity in the last few days could be Wilson teasing an impending return to Pittsburgh this offseason, with quarterback competition Aaron Rodgers potentially landing on the Minnesota Vikings instead.