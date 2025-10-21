3 Best Saints Trade Candidates After Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave Updates
The New Orleans Saints are likely going to sell at the trade deadline this season and their top two trade chips are seemingly the duo of Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave. But neither of these two are likely to be moved.
Olave is reportedly working on a contract extension with the Saints, which means New Orleans sees him as a huge piece of its future. Kamara has stated he would rather retire than be traded.
But the Saints have other players they could trade this season. Who are the top trade candidates on their roster after these two updates?
DE Carl Granderson
Defensive end Carl Granderson is one of the best players on the Saints this season. He's burst onto the scene for New Orleans and been dominant at times. The star edge rusher is headed for a double-digit sack season if he can get back on track this week.
But the Saints aren't going to contend in the near future. There are a lot of teams who need edge rushers, so trading Granderson for a solid draft pick would make a lot of sense for New Orleans' future.
Potential fits: Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers
WR Rashid Shaheed
If Olave isn't likely to be traded, his top running mate, Rashid Shaheed, is.
Shaheed is on an expiring contract and would hold a decent bit of value in a trade. There are plenty of teams looking for wide receiver help this season, so the market wouldn't be dull. The Saints could use Shaheed's value to capitalize on and add a mid round draft pick to help the rebuild.
Potential fits: Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants
CB Alontae Taylor
The Saints have a few players on defense they could trade, but cornerback Alontae Taylor makes a lot of sense. Taylor is a versatile defender who should hold a decent bit of value in a trade because of his ability to play on the outside or in the slot.
Given the fact that his contract expires at the end of the season, it wouldn't be a shock to see him moved. The Saints risk losing him for nothing if they let him get to free agency.
Potential fits: Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles
