Saints WR At Center Of Latest Steelers Trade Deadline Buzz

The Saints could send one of their top wide receivers to the Steelers this season...

Zach Pressnell

Aug 13, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints helmet and glove during pregame against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints are likely going to be sellers at the trade deadline this season. They're one of the worst teams in football and they have a handful of potential trade candidates on their roster.

Chris Olave was one of the top trade candidates on the roster this season, but he recently revealed that he's working on a contract extension with the Saints. With the Saints still looking to lean into their rebuild, it would make a lot of sense for them to trade other players besides Olave. Olave's running mate Rashid Shaheed could make a lot of sense as a trade chip, especially considering how many teams need to add wide receiver help.

Jacob Punturi of Pittsburgh Steelers OnSi recently suggested Shaheed could be the perfect fit for the Steelers at the trade deadline.

Steelers could be the perfect fit for Saints WR Rashid Shaheed

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shahee
Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) makes a reception against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Christian Braswell (21) during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"I’ve mentioned Shaheed’s name for weeks now, and I’ll take the chance to do it again. Chris Olave is a fantastic receiver, but his injury history is so concerning. Shaheed is the better target from New Orleans for two reasons," Punturi wrote. "The first is he’s quick. NFL Next Gen Stats clocked him reaching a top speed of 21.72 miles per hour during a Week 5 touchdown catch. That was the fastest speed reached during an offensive touchdown this season.

"The second is that he’s not exactly a 'small' receiver. Standing at 6’0”, he adds a bit of a middle between Austin and Metcalf. It would give the Steelers more balance on offense without adding a replica of their other two top pass-catchers."

The Steelers desperately need to add another wide receiver alongside DK Metcalf. Calvin Austin is injured and hasn't been great when healthy anyway. Adding Shaheed would make a big difference for the Steelers. He's the kind of player that Austin could be if he puts all the pieces together. Trading for Shaheed would be a dream come true this year.

For the Saints, it would make a lot of sense. Shaheed's contract expires at the end of the season, so the Saints would be better off landing a draft pick for him now rather than losing him for nothing in the offseason.

