New Orleans Saints Add Another Piece To Their Secondary By Signing Versatile Veteran Defensive Back
The best way to make an NFL team is to have several different pathways that can earn you a roster spot. Newly signed veteran defensive back Will Harris will certainly have that chance. Harris and the New Orleans Saints reportedly agreed to a one-year deal on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Harris has spent his five NFL season with the Detroit Lions after being selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. For the last three seasons, he has been working with former Saints defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn, giving him a sense of familiarity when he arrives in the Big Easy.
Last year, Harris took 115 of his 195 defensive snaps in the slot. With the bulk of those snaps coming in Weeks 5 and 6. Otherwise he had a large special teams role appearing in 360 including coverage and blocking phases of the kicking and punting games.
His most productive season came in 2021, his first year with Glenn. He started 17 games, notched 93 total tackles, added four passes defended along with a forced fumble and half-sack. That season he played over 200 snaps at each free safety, wide corner and slot corner, per Pro Football Reference. He also added 195 snaps in the box.
That seems to be the type of usage Harris should expect in New Orleans should he earn a role on defense. Otherwise he would provide valueable veteran depth at a position that should still be considered a need for the team: safety. After parting ways with starting safety Marcus Maye, the Saints have some options to start next to veteran leader Tyrann Mathieu.
Second-year safety Jordan Howden and returning safety Johnathan Abram both filled Maye's absense at different times last year. Now Harris will likely get some run at the spot over the course of the summer. New Orleans could still look to add more options there as well.