Aaron Rodgers' Drama Should Cause Saints To Steer Clear Of Legend
The New Orleans Saints should avoid Aaron Rodgers like the plague.
This may seem obvious to some, but there's a lot more that goes into this idea than meets the surface.
The Saints desperately need a quarterback, especially with Derek Carr potentially set to miss the entire 2025 season, but the answer isn't Rodgers.
First of all, Rodgers wouldn't immediately make the Saints a Super Bowl contender. Adding Rodgers would be quite a healthy upgrade over Spencer Rattler or one of the other free agent signal callers, but the Saints' roster doesn't have enough talent for Rodgers to step in and take them to the Super Bowl.
Secondly, the drama that comes with Rodgers is far too much to handle at this point, especially if he wouldn't bring a Super Bowl to New Orleans.
Following his falling out with the New York Jets, Rodgers has gone public with a lot of private conversations in an attempt to drag the Jets, their front office, and their coaching staff through the mud. But all he's done is turn more teams and more people against him by airing out his grievances.
No team wants to have their private conversations made public in front of the world, especially in the way that Rodgers does it.
The Saints can turn to the NFL Draft, either this offseason or next offseason, to find a quarterback with a much brighter future than the 41-year-old Rodgers has.
Maybe this would have been a good idea for New Orleans to pursue a decade ago, but it's not now.
And Rodgers probably wouldn't want to come to New Orleans anyway.
