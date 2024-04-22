Finding The Right Fit At Offensive Tackle For New Orleans Saints In First Round Of The NFL Draft
Ahead of this year’s NFL Draft, the experts have a clear vision for what position the New Orleans Saints are expected to address with the No. 14 overall pick: offensive tackle. In typical years, there would be a couple of players that make sense at their selection. This year, with a loaded class of linemen in 2024, the Saints have plethora of options. They could go chalk with Penn State tackle Olu Fashanu, if still on the board when they select. They could surprise with an earlier-than-expected pick of Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton or Houston’s Patrick Paul. They could even land somewhere in the middle.
In doing so, the Saints will have addressed their roster’s biggest question mark going into their next season. The development (and patience for) 2022 first-round selection Trevor Penning has not been as expected. The health of starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk has taken a couple of twists and turns since the end of last season. The Saints simply have big concerns on the line whether those worries come to fruition immediately or in the coming years.
In any case, New Orleans needs to be ready. The good news is that there are several pathways to success with this year’s draft class. There are multiple fits for their first-round selection, should the choose to address the spot many expect they will right off the bat. Here are some of the options the Saints have, starting with most expected and progressing into the more surprising possibilities. What is easy to see is that even the most surprising path would set the team up for success. A good place to be in the situation they find themselves.
Penn State OT Olu Fashanu
The fit for Fashanu is clear. He would arrive in New Orleans with 21 starts and 29 career games at left tackle. The Nittany Lion would come in and immediately challenge Penning for the starting role protecting quarterback Derek Carr’s blindside. The biggest curveball here comes from the idea that Penning may excel in the Saints’ new wide zone offense which is expected to feature a heavy usage of an aggressive run game. Quarterback coach Andrew Janocko is one of the best in the league at coaching the quick passing game as well, which would also go a long way in assisting Penning getting comfortable in pass protection.
If Fashanu were drafted at No. 14 overall, but Penning holds on to his spot, the team could find themselves in a less-than-advantageous situation. They would have to move one of the two options to guard, where there is little to no guarantee that either would pan out playing out of position.
Similarly, one could move to the right side but that comes with a risk. Many linemen equate that to asking a right-handed pitcher to throw with his left hand. It takes time. Time New Orleans may not feel they have.
Otherwise, Fashanu is a pure left tackle that has the capabilities of an All-Pro level player. Should he take over the tackle spot on the left side, it would mean the potential for a decade-plus long starter at the position. A franchise cornerstone with team captain experience. Not a bad trade off.
Washington OL Troy Fautanu
At 6-foot-3 and 317 pounds, Fautanu will be seen by many as an interior offensive lineman. However, his 34.5-inch arms and elite athleticism could be leveraged at the tackle spot. At least this analyst thinks so. His ability to move and familiarity with fast-paced offenses could be quite the boon for the Saints’ new offensive system. Fautanu is a perfect fit for an active wide zone run game that typically does well with athletes in the trenches.
Fautanu has a clearer path forward should Penning regain his starting role at left tackle. Fautanu’s experience at left guard could go a long way for New Orleans who currently do not have a cemented starter at the position. Veteran lineman James Hurst is on the roster, but nothing is set in stone in terms of what his role will be just yet.
The Washington Husky is an impressive athlete with phenomenal footwork explosiveness and play style. He has everything it takes to be impactful immediately his rookie season while creating opportunities for the team to get their best starting five on the offensive line with his versatility. The clarity his experience brings regarding his multi-positional fit is something that could make the Saints very comfortable selecting him in the first half of the opening round.
Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga
If the Saints feel comfortable that Penning will take steps forward in the new system, they could invest on the other side of the line instead. Fuaga was the Oregon State Beavers’ top starter at right tackle for each of the last two seasons. He appeared in 25 games, with 25 starts on the right side during that time.
With Ramczyk’s health questions continuing to circulate, Fuaga could be the next man up once things do eventually come to a close for Ramczyk’s career. No one knows if that will be sooner rather than later, but being prepared makes sense. Even if Ramczyk surprises and is ready to go this year, the team must question whether or not he will be able to hold up the entire season. Beyond that, they must ask if this same situation may repeat ahead of 2025.
Either way, having the 6-foot-5 and 324 pound Fuaga in the wings and ready to go would be a massive boost to the future of the New Orleans offensive line. He plays with a head of steam, is crafty in handling a variety of pass rushing styles and is relentless as a protector. Some believe that teams may look to move Fuaga to the interior. Which could be where he has his immediate impact for New Orleans while awaiting the fate of the right tackle spot.
Alabama OT JC Latham
The Mississippi native would not mind being close to home, one would imagine. Latham has impressive length at 6-foot-5 and 342 pounds with his 35 1/8-inch arms. He has outstanding reach and plays very strong on tape. He also also appeared in a whopping 41 games during his playing career giving him a ton of experience including over 130 snaps at right guard his freshman year.
Latham is another prospect that may be asked to move inside at the next level, however his build and length are undeniably valuable matching up with both speedy and strong edge rushers. He has a projection much like Fuaga's in terms of fit and immediate contribution with the Saints. Although his athleticism may not be the same as the other prospects listed before, he is active and has experience in both zone and duo runs. That experience could translate very well to the new offensive approach in the Big Easy.
Houston OT Patrick Paul
Originally, Paul was often spoken of as a second round alternative to the Saints selection an offensive lineman to open their draft. However, Paul recently told UStadium that he expects his name to be called "late Thursday" indicating that he believes he will be a first-round pick.
If that is true, teams could rush to select him if they like his fit with the roster and scheme. The Saints are no stranger to going early for a prospect they love. There have been very few ties between Paul and the Saints, but that has been the case before for some of the club's surprise first-round selections.
Paul has 44 games of starting left tackle experience and spent two seasons as a Cougars team captain. He is athletic with awe-inspiring reach (measured with 36.25 inch arms at the NFL Combine) at 6-foot-7 and 331 pounds. He has a lot of tools and traits that will excite teams and a ton of experience to back it all up.
Georgia OT Amarius Mims
The Bulldog is not an experienced starter with only 6 games started under his belt, but he is a promising player. Much like Paul, he has impressive reach with 36 1/8-inch arms while measuring in at 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds. He is a stronger pass protector now than he is a run blocker, which may not be the best fit for the Saints' new offensive approach.
But if they end up enamored with measurements and promise, Mims has both in droves. He is likely too much of a project for an offensive line that may be in need of up to three new starters, but teams fall in love with these kinds of prospects all the time. Mims has everything he needs to be a long-time starter in the league, but only a select number of organizations will have the time to let that development progress as needed.
Notre Dame OT Joe Alt
Since these are the most unlikely of scenarios, it stands to reason that including the unlikeliest is the right practice. It would shock the world if Alt fell past the Tennessee Titans at 7. But if for any reason he did, the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears (picking at No. 8 and No. 9 respectively) would surely see their phones blowing up for a potential trade up.
Obviously the Saints should be more interested in the Bears' pick in that scenario as to not pay an in-division premium. But Alt is the top tackle in this year's class hands-down. It would be wildly unlikely he falls anywhere other than the Titans save for the Los Angeles Chargers at 5. Assuming the Chargers do not trade down.
Drafting A Tackle In The Second
While it may not be as unlikely as reaching for another developmental tackle, this option gets last listing because it is separate from the prompt. However separated it may be, this is still a possibility for which to be prepared. If the right prospect falls from the wide receiver or edge rusher group, the Saints should be prepared to pivot.
Options in the second round would include BYU's Kingsley Suamataia, Yale's Kiren Amegadjie and possibly Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton. Though any of these three lineman could also be in play at the end of the first round. Sometimes teams drafting at the end of the first will select prospects at premiere positions like tackle in order to get a fifth-year option of cost-controlled salary on the books.