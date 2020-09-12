2020 Saints Game-by-Game Predictions

It goes without saying that the New Orleans Saints football can't return soon enough, and we're finally about to get our wish. In mid-May, we put out some way-too-early game-by-game predictions for the 2020 season. We revisit that today, seeing if much has changed from before. Plus, we'll put some score predictions and throw in the current odds for the first two weeks, courtesy of MyBookie.

Week 1 - vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Win

O/U: 48, Saints -3.5

It's a true shame that no one will be able to watch the Saints for their first four games of the season, and this game would have been completely lit from start to finish. This game is a double-edged sword for New Orleans, as a win only makes excuses for the Bucs and being new, and a loss means Tampa Bay is the team in the NFC. With no preseason, I expect things to start pretty sloppy, and think 30 points is enough to win this game. The Saints have the more experienced coaching staff and better roster turnover, and I expect that to show up and give them the early win of the year.

Saints 30, Bucs 23

Projected Record: 1-0

Week 2 - at Las Vegas Raiders (MNF) | Win

O/U: 50.5, Saints -4.5

Allegiant Stadium gets the same treatment as SoFi Stadium, as two of the newest and hottest locales won't have cheeks in the seats. The Raiders are obviously in a black hole (no pun intended) in the AFC West, not warranting much attention with their counterparts because of Kansas City. They open up against two NFC South foes, and could be 0-2 after it's said and done.

Saints 27, Raiders 17

Projected Record: 2-0

Week 3 - vs. Green Bay Packers (SNF) | Win

It's crazy to think we'll get two key quarterback duels in the first three weeks, and no one gets to see it in person. Aaron Rodgers vs. Drew Brees always sounds like fun, and it will be on Sunday Night Football. As referenced in the May column, the last two home games New Orleans has hosted Green Bay have been in prime time (2014, 2008), and the Saints beat them by a combined score of 96-52. It should be closer this time around, but it's hard to pick against the Saints in prime time at home.

Saints 34, Packers 30

Projected Record: 3-0

Week 4 - at Detroit Lions | Loss

This is one game I flip-flopped. I'm not getting a good vibe playing in Detroit, but history says I'm probably wrong. Since 1988, the Saints and Lions have traded wins and losses for six games in Detroit. New Orleans lost their last one in 2014 (Stanley Jean-Baptiste flashbacks hurt so bad), so it's technically their turn to win. Late Matthew Stafford magic might make the difference here.

Lions 28, Saints 27

Projected Record: 3-1

Week 5 - vs. Los Angeles Chargers (MNF) | Win

For now, we're anticipating this to be the game where fans are back in the Superdome, and Brees gets to face off against his original team in prime time. The Chargers defense should keep them hanging around in this game for a bit, but the Saints shouldn't be stopped on a night that has so much significance.

Saints 31, Chargers 17

Projected Record: 4-1

Week 6 - Bye Week

The Saints have never lost on the bye week. But in all seriousness, having an early one this week isn't ideal.

Week 7 - vs. Carolina Panthers | Win

If there's one thing we can't wait to see, it's the reception Teddy Bridgewater gets returning to the Superdome. Bridgewater was a hero last year, and will stay in the hearts of many Saints fans for just being himself. It should be entertaining, but the Saints should come out victorious.

Saints 28, Panthers 20

Projected Record: 5-1

Week 8 - at Chicago Bears | Win

For now, Mitch Trubisky starts for the Bears. That's probably a short leash he's on, and the Saints went in there and absolutely dominated Chicago last season. History could very well repeat itself, and it's hard to pick against New Orleans with all the question marks Chicago has.

Saints 31, Bears 21

Projected Record: 6-1

Week 9 - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NBC) | Loss

Tom Brady gets his revenge in Tampa in a close one, and there's not much more to say about that. This game should have a playoff-like atmosphere, and should be close.

Bucs 31, Saints 28

Projected Record: 6-2

Week 10 - vs. San Francisco 49ers | Win

The defending NFC Champions have their work cut out for them, and this year they won't have the same success in New Orleans as they did in 2019. It should still be a good game, but the Saints get some revenge for last season.

Saints 34, 49ers 28

Projected Record: 7-2

Week 11 - vs. Atlanta Falcons | Win

The Falcons get the Saints fresh off the bye for a second straight year, and last season's home game shocked many with what Atlanta was able to do. New year, different result.

Saints 28, Falcons 23

Projected Record: 8-2

Week 12 - at Denver Broncos | Win

The last time the Saints beat the Broncos was in 1994, as they've lost five straight games to Denver. Sean Payton is 0-3 against the Broncos, losing in 2008, 2012, and 2016 - the game we all hate to remember. This time around, things should go their way.

Saints 31, Broncos 17

Projected Record: 9-2

Week 13 - at Atlanta Falcons | Win

This game will be crucial to the Saints and their quest of wrapping up a fourth-straight NFC South title, something that has never been accomplished. This could have some flex potential, but there's few scenarios that play out in which someone would choose the Falcons to best the Saints.

Saints 34, Falcons 28

Projected Record: 10-2

Week 14 - at Philadelphia Eagles | Loss

All good things must come to an end, which may mean the Saints seeing their season's good fortune stop against the Eagles. Since 2006, Sean Payton is 7-2 against Philly, which includes several playoff games. It could go either way, but the Saints will be ending a three-game road trip, and this might be where they run out of gas.

Eagles 28, Saints 20

Projected Record: 10-3

Week 15 - vs. Kansas City Chiefs | Loss

Picking against the Chiefs really seems silly, and it's even harder to believe that the Saints would drop two straight games. This could be a nice preview of a Super Bowl everyone could get behind, as the old guard (Drew Brees) takes on the new face of the league (Patrick Mahomes). Kansas City rolls on and steals a game in the Superdome.

Chiefs 30, Saints 27

Projected Record: 10-4

Week 16 - vs. Minnesota Vikings (Christmas) | Win

Regular season games against the Vikings aren't the problem, and the Saints should get back to form despite a shortened week. Santa Claus delivers a win for the Big Easy for Christmas.

Saints 34, Vikings 24

Projected Record: 11-4

Week 17 - at Carolina Panthers | Win

If you don't remember anything for the 2020 season, then keep in mind that there's seven playoff teams for the postseason, with only one team getting a first-round bye. Highly competitive conference play should mean Week 17 has a lot at stake. The Saints will be playing for something, and the Panthers will want to spoil positioning for them. However, New Orleans rides a big high to close out the season and enters playoff mode trying to exorcise the playoff demons.

Saints 30, Panthers 21

Official 2020 Saints Record Prediction: 12-4

Not much has changed from before, as I still believe 12-4 sounds about right for the Saints this season. At best, the ceiling is a 13-win year with the floor looking like 10-6 at worst. This would be due to some big games not being able to have fans in the stands. New Orleans has one of the most complete rosters in the league, and is still a team that can get several wins from Drew Brees alone.

Assuming nothing crazy happens, then it's hard not to like what the Saints bring to the table in 2020.