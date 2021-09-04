Saints Countdown to Kickoff 2021: Brees, Manning, Hill

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff with less than 9 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Green Bay Packers on September 12th, 2021.

The New Orleans Saints are less than 9 days away from their Week 1 clash with the Pack. Here is a look at three Saints that have sported the numbers 9, 8, and 7.

#9 Drew Brees, QB (2006-2020)

Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports; Saints QB Drew Brees celebrates a New Orleans touchdown in the 2021 NFC Wild Card Game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. January 10, 2021

Without a doubt, he is the greatest player in the franchise's history. Brees concluded NFL career after 20 seasons (15th with the Saints) in 2020. In both categories, the NFL’s all-time career leader in passing yards and passing TDs, Brees eclipsed New Orleans native Peyton Manning. The Super Bowl XLIV MVP retires as the all-time Saints leader in every statistical passing category and remains the only player in NFL history to throw for 5,000 yards in multiple seasons. Brees will begin his new role in 2021 as a football analyst for NBC.

#8 Archie Manning, QB (1971-1982)

Only one player in Saints’ history has worn #8, Archie Manning. Despite never posting a winning season while leading the Saints, Manning remains second in passing yards and third in passing TDs for its history. In 1978, Manning was named the NFC’s Player of the Year by UPI, which remains the lone MVP/Player of the Year award given to a Saints player in the team’s history. The Saints named Manning to their inaugural Hall of Fame class in 1988 and Ring of Honor class in 2013. Two of Manning's sons, Peyton and Eli, played in the NFL, and each won 2 Super Bowls.

#7 Taysom Hill, QB (2017-Present)

Aug 14, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) signals during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Taysom Hill joined the Saints in 2017, appearing in 5 games. Over the last two seasons, Hill has seen his role grow into one the league has not seen before. Hill, a do it all offensive force, has tallied 1,047 passing yards, 809 rushing yards, 236 receiving yards, and 22 total TDs. The Swiss Army Knife is expected to resume his one-of-a-kind role in 2021 after starting 4 games at quarterback for the Saints last season.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors, follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

READ MORE SAINTS NEWS