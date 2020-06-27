Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

NFL New Normal, Part 2: Will we see Professional Football in 2020?

Dr.C

Professional Football is in danger because of COVID-19. If so, will the New Orleans Saints start and finish the 2020 NFL season as scheduled?  

The NFL continues to move forward with plans to open training camps as scheduled, but the coronavirus pandemic continues to mount the sports world with more concern looming. New Orleans Saints’ veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins is no longer silent on matters swirling but is one of the first Saints players to voice concern for safety. As cases mount in the NFL and NBA, players express a greater need for reassurance of safety before returning to play. 

New Orleans Saints Helmets
Aug 18, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; A general view of New Orleans Saints helmets against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit Jake Roth

The league has announced the return of professional football even after a recent surge in the coronavirus pandemic. Almost half of the United States is experiencing an increase in the number of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. From coast to coast, the nation is reopening local economies, and hospitals are noticing steeper spikes in COVID-19 cases. Here is the pressing question - can the National Football League open the 2020 NFL Season and complete it through Superbowl LV without COVID-19 shutting down operations? Dr. Charlotte Baker thinks even if the league starts the season, she doubts they will finish.   

Dr. Baker is an Assistant Professor of Epidemiology at Virginia Tech University and her doubts stem from the early uptick in the second wave of COVID-19 reported U.S. cases.

"I think it’s not because of the NFL,” Baker explained. “I think it’s because of the number of cases we will see with the uptick in the United States."

“We were expecting a second wave to start in October, November. But with things going the way they are, this wave we’re in right now may not end. So, you’re talking about a long-term consequence of what could happen if we don’t, as a country, get everything under control.”

The veteran safety, Malcolm Jenkins, admitted he would not be comfortable playing NFL games during the pandemic if the risk is not mitigated. Jenkins described football as a “nonessential business” on CNN, which hired him last week.

Many compare the NFL to the NBA as they resume the season in a protective bubble in Orlando, Florida, on Disney property. Jenkins objected to a similar move because the NFL sports roster is substantially larger than the NBA’s.  

“The NBA is a lot different from the NFL,” he said, “because they can quarantine all of their players, or whoever will participate.   We have over 2,000 players, and even more coaches and staff. We can’t do that.”

“And I think until we get to where we have protocols in place, and until we get to a place as a country where we feel safe doing it, we understand that football is a nonessential business. So we don’t need to do it. And so the risk has to be really eliminated before we — before I — would feel comfortable going back.”

The NFL and the NFLPA continue their discussion on establishing acceptable protocols for handling COVID-19 this season. The organizations have even sent preliminary procedures for teams' training camps, including safety process, starting dates, and length of the preseason. However, many questions continue to linger.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was one expert comparing the NFL’s return to the NBA’s. On Thursday, the Director of NIAID favored an "NFL bubble format" for 2020, like the NBA and MLS. If the NFL was not willing to engage in an isolated environment to play, Fauci felt strongly that the league should not play at all. Dr. Fauci’s view later changed to uncertainty after being met with criticism from sports experts and President Trump.

March 19, 2020; New York, NY, USA; A man walks below announced news that a New Orleans Saints coach, Sean Payton, tested positive for coronavirus. Thursday, March 19 2020 Mandatory Credit Kevin Wexler
March 19, 2020: New York, NY, USA: A man walks below announced the news that a New Orleans Saints coach, Sean Payton tested positive for coronavirus.  Mandatory Credit Kevin Wexler

The uncertainty of the coronavirus is very unsettling for Malcolm Jenkins as well. He clarified his CNN interview statements on social media. “To be clear, I want to play football. I think all my peers want to play football. It’s how we make a living. But there’s so much that we don’t know right now and what we look at, what’s happening in the country, cases are going up, deaths are going up."

The NFL continues laying out guidelines for the reopening of team facilities, amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic while the CDC is forecasting 135,461 U.S. deaths by July 11, 2020. 

The New Orleans Saints are not returning to their Metairie headquarters just yet. Saints Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen explained the Saints would wait. During Saints’ conference call with the media, Allen confirmed that Head Coach Sean Payton told his staff they would wait for a return time for training camp this summer.

The New Orleans Saints continue to press forward to start the season as they re-access seating arrangements in the Mercedes Benz Superdome. The unveiled plan was via video conference.  They proposed the details for using the rows of seating closest to NFL owners.   The proposed plan would reserve rows of seating closest to the field for sponsor logos. 

The start of the season is approaching. There are so many questions, but so few answers. More uncertainty than details persist.  Will the Saints kickoff on Friday, August 14, 2020, against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA?  We shall see.  Many tickets are available. The game is scheduled at 9 PM CST/10 PM EST on the NFL Network.

Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will Emmanuel Sanders' see a spike in his receiving numbers with Brees as his QB?

The New Orleans Saints' newest WR Emmanuel Sanders can expect a boost statistically in his first season playing alongside Drew Brees.

BtBoylan

by

Dr.C

Gayle Benson will rename Dixie Beer; she's becoming an Avant-Garde in Professional Sports Leadership

Gayle Benson is becoming an Avant-Garde of professional sports leadership challenging the "Old Guard" and their silence. She is tackling important social issues and making sweeping changes which could rattle the NFL and NBA owners.

Kyle T. Mosley

Biggest Saints questions: How will Michael Thomas perform as an encore?

What could an encore look like for Saints' Michael Thomas after being NFL's Offensive Player of the Year in 2019?

John Hendrix

by

Footballfan55

Eyeing Up the Enemy: Green Bay Packers

The Packers vs. Saints will be an elite showdown between two Hall of Fame greats, Brees & Rodgers, highlights Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Bob Rose

Saints unveil their 2020 Hall of Fame Class - Harper, Evans, and Garcia

The New Orleans Saints announced former players G Jahri Evans and S Roman Harper will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame later this year with Announcer Marco Garcia.

BtBoylan

by

SamL

Saints Alumni News: Roman Harper joins ESPN's "SEC Nation"

Former New Orleans Saints Safety & Super Bowl Champion Roman Harper agrees to join "SEC Nation" for the 2020 College Football Season.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

3 Saints poised to make the All-Pro team in 2020

The New Orleans Saints can expect these three players to make All-Pro teams in 2020 after failing to make one in 2019.

BtBoylan

Free Agents available at positions of need for the Saints

Several talented free agents remain on the market who could bolster the Saints championship hopes.

Bob Rose

by

Footballfan55

Taysom Hill's "Timing" is where he needs to grow as a QB

New Orleans Saints QB Coach Joe Lombardi talked to the media last week on the investment of Taysom Hill and where he needs to grow the most.

BtBoylan

by

BearRiver

Biggest Saints questions: What impact will Emmanuel Sanders make?

The Saints are going to get some good production from Emmanuel Sanders, but how much do they really need for it be a success?

John Hendrix

by

Footballfan55