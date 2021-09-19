A new legacy is dawning. Jameis Winston could not have written a better opening to his inaugural season as Saints’ starting quarterback. The New Orleans Saints brought the hot sauce on offense and defense and kept the heat on Aaron Rodgers on Sunday’s opener. Rodgers’ offseason saga may have been too much of a distraction for Green Bay after all.

Green Bay did not score a touchdown while Rodgers and his team looked discombobulated. Jameis Winston had a stellar performance with 5 touchdowns and rushed 6 times for 37 yards. Moving on from the Drew Brees era did not seem to be a problem for Winston, who played stellar in one of the best games on Sunday. Drew Brees weighed in as he commentated the game,

“I guess apparently this is what the Saints have been missing over those last couple of years...Let’s launch them, baby! Let’s go! Drew Brees

There is a big shakeup in the top 5 after week 1 as the top two remain on each other’s heels. The Black and Gold soared to the top of the NFC South and debuts in the top five this week.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady continues to impress even in year 22 in the NFL and at age 44. In the final minute, the future Hall of Famer had a signature game-winning drive to set up a last-second field goal, giving the Tampa Bay Bucs a 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Brady wasn’t the only player who performed well.

Veterans Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin led the way on offense with 121 and 105 receiving yards, respectively, each with a touchdown. The Bucs remain at the top spot with another impressive win.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are primed for another electric year on offense after defeating the Cleveland Browns 33-29. Patrick Mahomes has shown no signs of slowing down, throwing for 337 yards with 3 touchdowns and zero interceptions, and Tyreek Hill put up another unreal game with 197 receiving yards on 11 receptions with a touchdown.

This was an impressive comeback win against a Browns team that tried to make a statement early. The Chiefs’ defense is still the weak link, but there appear to be no other serious contenders for the AFC crown.

3. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams’ offseason move to sign quarterback Matthew Stafford seems to pay off as the former Detroit Lion led the team to an explosive 34-14 victory over the Chicago Bears. Stafford finished the game with 321 yards and 3 touchdowns while receiver Cooper Kupp racked up 108 yards to go along with a touchdown.

The star-studded defense also stepped up and provided 3 sacks and an interception. The Rams were one of the more dangerous teams in the NFC last year. Can they take the leap with an established quarterback?

4. Cleveland Browns

Even in a loss, the Cleveland Browns showed the NFL that they are one of the best teams in the league. Cleveland came right out of the gate looking to make a statement against the dangerous Kansas City Chiefs and scored a touchdown with a 2-point conversion on their first drive.

The Browns led 22-10 going into halftime but ultimately fell late in the second half. What stood out the most was Cleveland’s confidence in taking a shot at Mahomes and the Chiefs. This confidence should be able to carry the Browns deep into the playoffs.

5. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints proved the doubters wrong in a commanding 38-3 win over the Green Bay Packers. New Orleans proved they can still be one of the best teams in the NFL. The defense led the way by handing Aaron Rodgers the worst loss in his career and racking up 2 sacks and 2 interceptions.

The Saints caused Rodgers to sit out early in the 4th quarter as the Packers couldn’t get anything going on offense. Jameis Winston also looked calm and collected in his first start as a Saint, throwing for 5 touchdowns on only 20 passing attempts. The Saints look locked in and ready to win.

Winston’s breakout performance for the season opener shows he is poised to lead the Saints to another winning season and another legitimate run to secure another Lombardi Trophy. The Saints take on the Panthers at Carolina on Sunday at noon CST.

